Subway has just announced its new globally inspired menu items, and with Canadians travelling an average of 4 km to their nearest Subway, flavours of the world have never been closer.

Inspired by the cuisine of Cuba, Argentina, Nashville, Italy, India, and more, the newest additions to the Subway Series Menu take guests on a taste adventure — no airfare required.

Plus, Subway is awarding one lucky adventurer the ultimate upgrade to Subway Global Status, the elite new travel contest that will bring Canadians closer to international destinations. More on that later!

In the meantime, satisfy your travel bug with one of these six craveable new menu items.

Cuban Crunch

This take on a Cubano sandwich is a flavourful twist on a classic ham and cheese.

Succulent porchetta made with Canadian farm-raised pork, and habanero cheese make up the savoury base, while toppings like crispy onions, pickles, and lettuce provide a contrasting crunch that’s sure to make your taste buds sing.

Once you top it all off with Cuban-style sauce and smoky, tangy mustard, you’ve booked yourself in for a hot holiday.

Nashville-Style Hot Chicken

If spicy food makes you salivate, then the Nashville-Style Hot Chicken sandwich is for you.

Loaded up with rotisserie-style chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickles, green peppers, crispy onions, and a layer of peppercorn ranch and Nashville-style hot sauce, this sandwich combines creamy coolness with a kick reminiscent of Tennessee nights. Yee-haw!

Chimichurri Steak & Cheese

No one does beef quite like Argentina, and that’s where Subway’s inspiration for the Chimichurri Steak & Cheese sandwich comes from.

Get piles of tender, thinly shaved steak served on a bed of spinach, green pepper, red onion, and tomatoes. Then let that cheddar cheese melt overtop, finished with herby and bright Chimichurri sauce to tie all the flavours together. Delicioso!

Tandoori Twist

Inspired by classic South-Asian dishes, the Tandoori Twist sandwich pairs a bold Tandoori-spiced pork cutlet with Monterey cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, banana peppers, and crispy onions. A drizzle of vibrant Tandoori-spiced sauce ties the whole thing together.

This aromantic sandwich captures the essence of the well-beloved dish with its own Subway twist so that guests can enjoy Tandoori flavours on-the-go, whenever the craving calls.

Little Sicily

This Italian-inspired sub pairs savoury Capicola and zesty pepperoni with lettuce, tomato, spinach, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, and creamy mozzarella on freshly baked Italian Herb & Cheese bread.

Tie this meat and veggies combination together with a drizzle of garlic aioli, house sandwich sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Mamma Mia, that’s a delicious sandwich!

Shawarma Spiced Chicken Bowl

The final sandwich in the lineup isn’t a sandwich — it’s a bowl!

The Shawarma Chicken Rice Bowl douses rotisserie-style Shawarma-seasoned chicken on a bed of wild rice loaded with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onions, pickles, crispy onions, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. You know, all the good stuff that makes up a delicious Shawarma.

With a drizzle of tahini and a splash of hot sauce, this bowl is packing some serious flavour and an extra kick.

Is your stomach rumbling yet? Satisfy your cravings with this globally inspired menu by visiting a Subway near you or by ordering on the app.

But hey, if that doesn’t satisfy your appetite for adventure, you could snag the ultimate upgrade to Subway Global Status, including a $10,000 travel gift certificate and 1 million Subway® MVP Rewards points!* Head to @SubwayCanada on Instagram this week to learn more about this epic giveaway.