It's not your WiFi: Netflix appears to be down and subscribers aren't happy

Dec 12 2023, 12:10 am
Update: As of 4:22 pm PST, service seems to be restored on some Netflix accounts.

If you’ve been trying to Netflix and chill this evening, you may run into some trouble because it appears the streaming service is currently down on all devices.

Subscribers across the globe have been posting about experiencing issues with the streaming service and receiving a “Network Error” message.

However, Netflix hasn’t posted any notice of service disruptions yet.

Here at Daily Hive, we tried to access Netflix on our televisions and mobile devices and had no luck either.

So, if you’ve been desperately trying to binge-watch Bad Surgeon or the finale episode of Squid Game: The Challenge, you may be in for a bit of a wait.

Daily Hive has reached out to Netflix for further information. 

