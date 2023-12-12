Update: As of 4:22 pm PST, service seems to be restored on some Netflix accounts.

If you’ve been trying to Netflix and chill this evening, you may run into some trouble because it appears the streaming service is currently down on all devices.

Subscribers across the globe have been posting about experiencing issues with the streaming service and receiving a “Network Error” message.

However, Netflix hasn’t posted any notice of service disruptions yet.

not Netflix being down I’m gonna cry — bertille !! knows it (@moonysfavourit3) December 11, 2023

literally the one time i wanna watch netflix it’s down like… — flora 🐇 (@hloverry) December 11, 2023

@netflix Your system is down, even though it’s saying: no issues. Not even downloads are playing for me! Bummer no Netflix dvd to watch.

Wonder if will get credit for not being able to access 🤔, even phone support just hangs up on you pic.twitter.com/kUvQIjLNL9 — Aepek (@Aepek1) December 11, 2023

Not @Netflix trying to gaslight me into thinking my internet is down. No, #Netflix, it’s you, not me. — ♒️LaCaja es ElJefe♒️ (@Sunkissed2181) December 11, 2023

Here at Daily Hive, we tried to access Netflix on our televisions and mobile devices and had no luck either.

So, if you’ve been desperately trying to binge-watch Bad Surgeon or the finale episode of Squid Game: The Challenge, you may be in for a bit of a wait.

Daily Hive has reached out to Netflix for further information.