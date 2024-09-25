This Canadian neighbourhood was just rated one of the world's "coolest"

Time Out has released a list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods, and one in Montreal is the only Canadian neighbourhood on the list.

Because of all it has to offer, the Saint-Henri area is loved by locals and tourists from other parts of Canada and the world.

Time Out highlights that the neighbourhood located in southwest Montreal is known to be a foodie hot spot with a variety of delicious eateries and cafes.

Some honourable mentions include Satay Brothers, which serves delicious Southeast Asian dishes, and Eva, a super sleek “design-forward” brunch spot.

But aside from being an excellent place to grab a bite, Saint-Henri is also praised for its location.

The neighbourhood is beside the Lachine Canal, making it a great place to enjoy a range of outdoor activities from paddleboarding (if you’re more of the adventurous type) to picnics (if you prefer a calmer vibe).

If you’re looking for fun date ideas or things to do with friends, there are some cool options to choose from, including places to try axe-throwing and escape rooms.

In Saint-Henri, you’ll also find Montreal’s popular Atwater Market, several cute shops, and fashion-forward boutiques along Notre Dame Street.

Time Out also included an itinerary to plan your “perfect day” in Saint-Henri. The publication recommends stops at coffee shops like Cordova and Campanelli and checking out an art exhibition at Bradley Ertaskiran.

Perhaps you want to indulge in some Middle Eastern fare for dinner at Sumac or head for some drinks and pasta at BarBara.

As for the best time to visit, Time Out recommends planning a trip between spring and fall to truly enjoy the sights, sounds, eateries, and shops of Saint-Henri.