Microsoft Teams down for thousands and employees aren't mad about it

Jan 26 2024, 7:27 pm
Microsoft Teams down for thousands and employees aren't mad about it
DANIEL CONSTANTE/Shutterstock

Microsoft Teams is down, and employees are low-key celebrating the Friday miracle.

According to Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, Microsoft Teams began experiencing a major outage at around 11 am ET.

As of about 1:52 pm ET, the communications platform has been offline for over 14,500 workers.

Naturally, those employees took to social media to share their feigned disappointment about the application being down.

Others didn’t try to hide their excitement at all.

There are a few employees who are actually trying to be productive on a Friday afternoon and have been disrupted by the outage.

Daily Hive has reached out to Microsoft for more details on what the issue is and when it might be resolved.

In the meantime, take Downdetector commenter Bryce’s lead: “Teams down, go home early day today.”

TGIF, am I right?

