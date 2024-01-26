Microsoft Teams down for thousands and employees aren't mad about it

Microsoft Teams is down, and employees are low-key celebrating the Friday miracle.

According to Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, Microsoft Teams began experiencing a major outage at around 11 am ET.

As of about 1:52 pm ET, the communications platform has been offline for over 14,500 workers.

Naturally, those employees took to social media to share their feigned disappointment about the application being down.

Oh no… Microsoft Teams is down on a warm Friday afternoon… pic.twitter.com/pqtKGc39nO — hayden ↔️ mia (@STAYC__GURL) January 26, 2024

oh noooo microsoft teams is down..? on a friday afternoon..? pic.twitter.com/c7Spub0CiM — Olivia Morgan (@olivemor) January 26, 2024

Others didn’t try to hide their excitement at all.

Me enjoying not getting messages on Teams because it’s down #MicrosoftTeamsOutage pic.twitter.com/jEksOnibaB — Chief Snarketing Officer (@katjamb) January 26, 2024

There are a few employees who are actually trying to be productive on a Friday afternoon and have been disrupted by the outage.

microsoft teams not working and crashing the one friday I needed to actually be productive pic.twitter.com/DItXkonreB — sona (@swiftlydunphy) January 26, 2024

Me trying to be productive.

Microsoft Teams: pic.twitter.com/gwKwqS0n2j — Ashley Feldstein (@ashfeldstein) January 26, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to Microsoft for more details on what the issue is and when it might be resolved.

In the meantime, take Downdetector commenter Bryce’s lead: “Teams down, go home early day today.”

TGIF, am I right?