Ticket to ride: Grandpa of eight buying himself "a nice dirt bike" after multimillion-dollar lottery win

You’ve heard of lottery winners becoming millionaires overnight, but one lucky Ontarian recently became a multimillionaire.

On May 4, Paolo Zambito, a resident of Niagara Falls, won a whopping $2 million in an Ontario 49 draw on a ticket he bought at a Circle K location.

He visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his windfall and share his experience.

The retiree revealed that he has been playing the lottery for more than 30 years, and this is his first major win.

It was an ordinary day for Zambito: he was running some errands when he remembered he had a lottery ticket or two to scan. And when he did, the results left him shaken up.

“I screamed! There were so many zeroes, I couldn’t think straight,” he shared.

Zambito is a father of two and has eight grandchildren, who will all get to enjoy the fruits of his win.

“I plan to put some of my winnings in savings and share with my family,” he said. “I’m living the dream! I can’t explain this feeling. I haven’t been able to sleep for the past few days with all this excitement.”

The winner’s personal wishlist is quite short and non-extravagant. There’s no world tour or flashy cruise in his plans.

“I think I will also buy myself a nice dirt bike,” he told media.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.