Healthcare worker plans to buy a home, adopt a dog after million-dollar lottery win

A Canadian healthcare worker’s dreams to finally adopt a dog and buy a home are close to coming true after she won a million dollars in the lottery.

Bettina Mueller bought a lottery ticket at Lovell Drugs Medical Arts Pharmacy on Princess Street in Kingston, Ontario. She added OLG’s Encore option to the ticket to boost her chances of winning.

That strategy worked. Mueller matched all seven Encore numbers in the right order and won $1 million in the March 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Most lottery winners try their luck for years before winning, but Mueller has only played the lotto regularly for the past six months. Lotto 6/49 is her go-to game; she always adds the Encore option.

The winner visited OLG’s Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall and tell her story.

“I was at the store with a friend when I checked my ticket on the ticket checker. I saw all the zeroes and wondered what was going on,” she shared. “My friend said, ‘I think you won big,’ but I thought there was no way.”

Mueller gave the store clerk her ticket to check it, and the lottery terminal shut down.

“I was numb with shock! When I saw I had won a million dollars, it felt unreal. I started shaking, and I haven’t stopped!” she laughed. “I have dreamt of winning but never thought it would happen. I am so thankful!”

The lucky lady has some sweet plans for the prize money, including getting herself a new furry friend.

“This win allows me to buy a home and I plan to adopt a dog. I am excited for this next chapter of my life,” she concluded.