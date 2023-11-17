Heads up! Bright meteor showers and mesmerizing shooting stars will peak tonight

The Canadian skies are primed to be spectacular over the weekend, thanks to bright meteor showers and potential shooting stars.

Skygazers could see up to 15 meteors per hour as the Leonids have been active since early November. The shower is expected to peak this weekend at 12:33 am ET on Saturday, according to EarthSky.

EarthSky says the “famous Leonid meteor shower will be free of moonlight” during the peak and recommends watching late on the night of November 17 until dawn on November 18.

Throughout November until December 2, observers will be able to spot a handful of bright meteors streaking out of the constellation Leo every night. However, this weekend brings something unique, as Earth sweeps through the densest part of the comet’s stream.

EarthSky says the Leonids are best known for producing meteor storms in the years 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999, and 2001. “These outbursts of meteor activity are best seen when the parent object, comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, is near perihelion (closest approach to the sun),” says the science communicator.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) says a Waxing Crescent Moon will be visible in the sky at the start of the night, setting a few hours before the meteor showers start.

“Watch the skies beginning around 11 pm local time,” the AMS recommends. “However, the best viewing may be in the hours before sunrise, when the meteor shower’s radiant is high in the sky.”

If you’re able to catch a glimpse of these impressive meteors, you better act fast. They can reach speeds of over 70 km per second and can produce a phenomenon called “persistent trains,” a glowing set of trails in the air that can last for several minutes.

According to EarthSky, the most famous Leonid meteor shower produced “one of the greatest meteor storms in living memory,” on the morning of November 17, 1966.

Rates were as high as thousands of meteors per minute during a 15-minute span where Leonid meteors were said to have “fallen like rain.”

How to watch the Leonid meteor shower

You’ll need clear skies to see them and an unobstructed view.

The showers will be visible across much of the northern hemisphere. For areas that are dark and clear (weather permitting), there will be a high chance of catching the shower.

Try to find a dark spot away from city light with a comfy chair and some warm and cozy clothes. You don’t need to use binoculars or a telescope.

Don’t worry if you miss tonight’s viewing, as the next Leonid cycle will occur in 2034 and again in 2035.

Happy skygazing!