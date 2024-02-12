Leafs show off new defence pairings with Rielly out

With star defenceman Morgan Rielly facing a lengthy suspension, the Toronto Maple Leafs may be forced to make some serious adjustments on the backend.

And although Rielly did report to practice on Monday, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has already begun working on a plan for his absence.

David Alter of The Hockey News reported that Toronto practiced with the following defensive pairings this morning:

TJ Brodie – Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit – Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano- William Lagesson

Looks like the #Leafs are looking at… Brodie-Liljegren

Benoit-McCabe

Giordano-Lagesson As their defence pairs without Rielly. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) February 12, 2024

As for when Rielly could return, we will find out this week.

The 29-year-old will have a hearing with the league’s Department of Player Safety on Tuesday after he cross-checked Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head during Saturday night’s game following an empty-net goal.

He received a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct on the play.

Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

According to the NHL, the following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: “cross-checking.” However, the Department of Player Safety “retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.”

Since Rielly’s hearing will be in person, it opens the possibility that the blueliner — who has no past suspensions at the NHL level — could be suspended for six or more games.

With seven goals and 43 points over 50 games, the Vancouver native leads all Leafs defencemen in points this season.

In the meantime, Toronto will continue to get set for their Tuesday matchup against the St. Louis Blues. A decision regarding Rielly’s suspension is expected to be announced before the game.