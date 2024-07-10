This is the first article in Daily Hive’s Canada Line series, a multi-platform series uncovering the systematic causes of the social, political, and economic issues impacting Canadians. Filmed on subways and LRTs across the country, the series aims to bring nuance and analysis to the very same platforms where millennials and Gen Z are most active.

After the Liberals suffered a galling defeat in the Toronto St. Paul’s by-election last month, the writing seems to be on the wall: Canadians want change. Whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office — an unelected body that advises the PM on political strategy and policy — takes heed will have significant ripple effects on the political future of the party and their chances of electoral success in 2025.

Following the loss, a somber Trudeau told reporters that he hears the “concerns and frustrations” of Canadians and is prepared to continue doing “the work” of delivering “tangible results.” Three days later, he was spotted dancing at an Asian festival in Markham, Ontario.

Unsurprisingly, Conservatives lambasted the Prime Minister for his post-by-election dance moves online, while others wondered whether it was too soon for public displays of jubilation.

Caption contest… I’ll go first: Dance like nobody is calling for your resignation. #wacko pic.twitter.com/bZWEqH8OPn — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 29, 2024

To gain deeper insight into the current political moment, we turned to Steve Burgess, a seasoned political analyst, contributing editor at The Tyee, and author of “Reservations: The Pleasures and Perils of Travel,” to learn more about this watershed moment in Canadian politics.

What are your thoughts on the Liberal party’s defeat in the St. Paul’s by-election, and do you think it’s a preview of what’s about to happen in the next federal election?

“Ordinarily, you don’t think of by-elections as bellwethers, but in this case, it was such a safe Liberal seat that you do have to say the Conservative win was really significant. It probably does have some predictive force and meaning, and I’m struck by the parallels on the other side of the border with both Canadian and American center-left parties in a panic about replacing their leader.”

Do you think the Liberal Party would benefit from a change in leadership?

“It’s closing time for the Liberals, and voters are looking at anybody else. I think they would be well-advised to move on from Trudeau. Having said that, that’s what the Conservatives thought when everyone was sick of Brian Mulroney.

You look back at 1993 and see the same situation with PM Brian Mulroney with abysmal polling numbers, and he decides, well, I’m going to do the right thing. I’m going to step aside for Kim Campbell.

She got a tremendous media honeymoon, and they even called her the “Madonna of Canadian politics.” And what happened? The Conservatives were absolutely decimated. So you have to ask yourself whether Justin Trudeau stepping aside is going to do the Liberals any good.”

Why hasn’t the Liberal Party Caucus chair or the PM called for a national caucus in response to Liberal MPs’ concerns following the by-election, and do you think calling a national meeting would send a positive message to the caucus and Canadians that the PM is open to feedback?

“How do you know how the media will play it? If Trudeau calls a caucus meeting, do you think the media is going to play it like, ‘Trudeau Listens to His Caucus,’ or ‘EMERGENCY MEETING CALLED AS LEADERSHIP CRISIS DEEPENS!!!’?

The negative press would deepen the sense of crisis, and I suspect Trudeau would like to avoid that.”