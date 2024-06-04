NewsTechMediaCanada

Instagram is trying unskippable "ad breaks" and app users are beyond annoyed

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jun 4 2024, 3:39 pm
Instagram is trying unskippable "ad breaks" and app users are beyond annoyed
fizkes/Shutterstock

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly trying out ad breaks for some users, many of whom have taken to the internet to express their frustration.

You’ve been seeing ads on Instagram for years, but these ad breaks are different.

They’re a few seconds long and unskippable, preventing you from scrolling down your feed until they’re finished. A countdown timer lets you see how long the ad will be.

Here’s what Instagram ad breaks look like:

A spokesperson for the platform confirmed to The Verge that ad break testing has begun. And those who are already experiencing the unwelcome marketing interruption on the app are, for the lack of a better word, absolutely pissed off.

Some say it might make them delete the app altogether.

It’s unclear if the ads are regionally limited. Instagram users from different countries, including Canada, have reported seeing the ad breaks in the last week.

X user @BombCandice is based in Finland and believes the ad breaks are an “app killer.”

“Holy moly! Meta seemingly is now forcing us to watch ads in our feeds on Instagram!” said Toronto-based Instagram user Dan Levy on X.

“The app legit stopped me from scrolling past this ad, which is just a bonkers move to me.”

Have you encountered any pesky ad breaks on the app? Are you finding them bearable or annoying? Let us know in the comments below.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Tech
+ Media
+ Canada

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop