Instagram is trying unskippable "ad breaks" and app users are beyond annoyed

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly trying out ad breaks for some users, many of whom have taken to the internet to express their frustration.

You’ve been seeing ads on Instagram for years, but these ad breaks are different.

They’re a few seconds long and unskippable, preventing you from scrolling down your feed until they’re finished. A countdown timer lets you see how long the ad will be.

Here’s what Instagram ad breaks look like:

🚨 #Instagram is testing unskippable ads. 🙄 These “ad breaks” will require users to wait for a certain period of time before they can scroll again.#socialmedia #ads #InstagramAds pic.twitter.com/Bl8CkMbG8n — Vinish Keshri (@vinishkeshri12) June 3, 2024

A spokesperson for the platform confirmed to The Verge that ad break testing has begun. And those who are already experiencing the unwelcome marketing interruption on the app are, for the lack of a better word, absolutely pissed off.

Some say it might make them delete the app altogether.

I never thought I’d say this but if @instagram really does start this “ad break” thing I would actually delete my account and just say fuck it all. — Meghan M. (@meghansolo4) June 3, 2024

fuck instagram and their ad breaks — mari⁷ 🇨🇩🇸🇩🇵🇸 (@koobilysm) June 3, 2024

“Instagram has begun testing ad breaks” good. Motivate me to delete these apps. — Pootie Tang (@himmduncann) June 3, 2024

instagram has started testing 3 to 5 second ad breaks like i won’t just delete the app — 🧚🏼✨🫶 (@__edgyvirgo_) June 3, 2024

instagram has introduced “ad break” where you gotta watch an ad for 5-6 seconds between stories geez pic.twitter.com/obTxtFM5rd — Adithya (@adithya_ssh) May 31, 2024

It’s unclear if the ads are regionally limited. Instagram users from different countries, including Canada, have reported seeing the ad breaks in the last week.

X user @BombCandice is based in Finland and believes the ad breaks are an “app killer.”

Have you experienced an Instagram ad break yet? It’s so stupid. So not only are you bogged down with an ad every other post, and every other story, now they are adding full ad pauses for like 5-10 seconds maybe more. They have to know it’s an app killer. — Candice Bomb (@BombCandice) June 3, 2024

“Holy moly! Meta seemingly is now forcing us to watch ads in our feeds on Instagram!” said Toronto-based Instagram user Dan Levy on X.

“The app legit stopped me from scrolling past this ad, which is just a bonkers move to me.”

Holy moly! Meta seemingly is now forcing us to watch ads in our feeds on Instagram! The app legit stopped me from scrolling past this ad which is just a bonkers move to me. pic.twitter.com/740EXjGyl2 — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל לוי (@TheDanLevy) June 1, 2024

Have you encountered any pesky ad breaks on the app? Are you finding them bearable or annoying? Let us know in the comments below.