Hundreds of artists sign letter calling out policies targeting trans youth

Hundreds of Canadian artists are joining the iconic Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara’s call to denounce anti-trans legislation.

This comes after the sisters took the stage at the 2024 Juno Awards in Halifax last Sunday with strong words for the Alberta government’s policies targeting transgender youth.

A letter addressed by Canadian artists and signed by more than 400 entertainers denouncing the “alarming and destructive policies.”

Carly Rae Jepsen, Neil Young, Cobie Smulders, Elliot Page, and Sarah McLachlan were among the film, music, and literature artists who signed the letter.

“Far right groups are tapping into fear and pitting us against each other so they can create a Canada where we’re afraid of difference. Right now, they’re using trans people as their punching bag, but the truth is that this community is their convenient scapegoat,” the letter led by the Tegan and Sara Foundation reads. “Their agenda is the same it’s always been: for people in power to retain that power at the expense of the most marginalized among us.”

The letter goes on to point out that Canada is “not immune to the global attack on the trans community and their access to inclusive spaces, healthcare and freedoms.”

The sister music duo from Calgary is addressing recent policies introduced by the Alberta government that restrict the rights and privacy of transgender and 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the province.

The Alberta government’s controversial policy changes, which were introduced in February, will not allow for hormonal treatment, puberty blockers, or gender-affirming surgery for any children 15 years of age and under, except for those already receiving treatment. The province also will ban top and bottom surgeries for those 17 years of age or younger.

Parents will need to give permission before students 15 and under can change their name or pronouns at school, with parents being notified for students aged 16 and 17. It will also be required for parents to give permission for children to take part in lessons about sexual health, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

“Months before [Alberta’s policy changes], New Brunswick and Saskatchewan announced that they will require parental consent before schools can honour the chosen names and pronouns of gender-diverse children under 16,” the letter goes on.

“The anti-trans policies taking root in Canada go beyond discrimination – they present a clear risk to the mental and physical well-being of trans individuals throughout the country.”

The letter added that the government should not be putting itself between parents, their kids, and healthcare and supports.

“We are trending towards more harmful anti-trans legislation in Canada, and we call on our communities and local and national policymakers to put a stop to this concerning surge in anti-trans policy,” the letter reads.

Check out the full list of artists that signed the Artist Against Anti-Trans Legislation In Canada open letter.