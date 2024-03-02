A BC man is going to be okay after he suffered some minor injuries in what could have been a very serious situation last weekend after he drove off an 18-metre cliff while trying to catch the sunset in Hawaii.

That’s according to first responders, who were called to South Point, Naalehua, on the Big Island over reports a swimmer was in the water. When firefighters arrived, they discovered not only a person in distress but the Jeep he was driving was hanging off the steep cliff above the water.

This spot is remote, has rough roads, and has limited cell service, but it has become popular with cliff-jumping and tourists seeking adventure off the beaten path.

The tourist had woken up very early and had decided to watch the sunset from this off-roading area in his rented vehicle, around 3:30 am that morning, when the accident happened, according to local media reports.

After he and the truck went off the road, he opened the door and fell into the water below and a passerby called for help. Along with the fire department, the US Coast Guard was also deployed.

“The swimmer was coached to a safe spot at the bottom of the cliffs where he could exit the water. The swimmer remained safely on the shoreline out of the water and surf but was at a 50′-60′ cliff. The person was retrieved by technical rope by C0-02 rescue personnel and brought back to safety, awaiting EMS personnel. The person suffered from some facial injuries, scratches, and slight hypothermia. The person was treated and transported by C-02 and EMS,” the fire department’s report reads in part.

Photos from another man in the area show the tense situation, with the Jeep turned upside down onto its roof and extensive damage to the vehicle. It was later pulled back up the cliff.

Local media reported that the Canadian man is 27-years-old.

In an email to Daily Hive, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada stated, “Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of a Canadian injured in Hawaii.”

They added that they’re in contact with local authorities to gather additional information; however, “due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Mike Moody, who captured the now-viral photo and videos, wrote that Moody “…had a fun dive until a jeep drives off the cliff at 3 am. He lived.”