A new news deal: Google reaches agreement with Canadian government

Canadians will get to keep (some of) their access to news, now that the government has reached a deal with Google over the controversial Online News Act.

What happened: After months of tense negotiations, Google has agreed to pony up $100 million a year for the Canadian news content hosted on its platform, part of an effort to compensate media companies for the advertising revenue that has been lost to Big Tech.

Back in June, the government had ordered tech companies to pay 4% of their annual Canadian revenue — $172 million per year for Google and $62 million for Facebook.

We’ve come a long way since Google called that deal “unworkable,” but the feds will still have to confirm the specifics before the law comes into effect on December 19.

Why it matters: Through the deal, Canada (just barely) avoided a Google news block, which would have impacted audiences and publishers — for whom Google is the biggest driver of traffic. In Spain, similar laws led Google to suspend its news platform in 2014.

Meta, on the other hand, has already blocked news on Facebook and Instagram in response to the law and has shown no willingness to enter back into negotiations.

Removing news from the world’s biggest social media platforms has hurt Canadian media companies, many of which relied on social media to access their audiences.

Bottom line: Smaller, newer, or independent outlets that relied on Facebook and Instagram are still out in the cold — with many scaling back or pivoting their operations. But for outlets that rely on search traffic, the Google deal will likely bring a welcome sigh of relief.

