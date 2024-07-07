Google searches show what Americans look up the most about Canadians

Even though they’re close to us geographically, Americans have a lot of questions about Canadians.

Online language tutoring site Preply analyzed Google’s autocomplete feature to find out what Americans are searching about other countries and people, including France, England, and Canada.

The study showed that Americans were most curious about how Canadians pronounce certain words.

As weird as it is, “How do Canadians speak?” was one of the US’s most asked questions about us. Other common queries revolved around Canadians saying “eh” or pronouncing “about” like “a-boot.”

Our neighbours probably think we’re the sweetest lot on the planet because they’re on the internet asking the following questions:

Why are Canadians so nice?

Why are Canadians so polite?

Why are Canadians so friendly?

One of the funnier things the US wonders is how we feel about the animated TV series South Park, which has long portrayed its Canadian characters in a very different way compared to its American characters.

“Canadians are portrayed as having oval-shaped, flappy, Pac-Man-like heads with black beady eyes,” reads South Park Fandom’s description.

“The rest of their bodily layout is very rectangular and straight. They speak with an exaggerated accent and usually end all of their sentences with ‘eh,’ ‘buddy,’ ‘pal,’ ‘guy,’ or ‘friend.’ They also pronounce ‘about’ as ‘aboot,’ and ‘sorry’ as ‘soorry.'”

Americans also wonder why we love hockey and celebrate Thanksgiving in October.

As for Google searches about the US, Preply found that most questions the world has about it focus on why Americans do the things they do:

How and why Americans celebrate holidays.

How Americans act in social situations. For example, “Why are Americans so friendly?”

Questions about Americans’ physical appearance. Specifically, “Why are Americans unhealthy?” and “Why are Americans’ teeth so white?”

What are some things you as a Canadian wonder about Americans? Let us know in the comments.