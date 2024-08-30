If you’re planning a trip to a European Union (EU) destination, you should be aware of new rules regarding the size of liquids you can bring in your hand luggage.

As of September 1, the European Commission will enforce temporary restrictions on liquid screenings at some airports that use Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB).

These systems have been installed at certain EU airports, allowing passengers to carry liquid containers over 100 ml in their carry-on luggage.

But the rules are now being reverted for airports that utilize EDSCB.

“The maximum allowed size for individual liquid containers will revert to the standard 100 ml for airports operating this type of equipment,” stated the European Commission.

However, EU airports that already limit liquids to 100 ml or that do not have EDSCB equipment are not impacted further by this change.

The European Commission notes that this is a “precautionary measure that is not in response to any new threat but addresses a temporary technical issue” with the EDSCB systems.

What liquids apply to the rule?

You’ll want to ensure that liquids such as aerosols, drinks, toothpaste, cosmetic creams, and gels are carried in a transparent plastic bag with a maximum capacity of one litre.

No container in the bag may hold more than 100 ml of liquid. The clear bag containing these liquids must be removed from your hand luggage and placed in a separate screen tray when you go through security.

Liquid containers larger than 100 ml must be placed in your checked baggage.

“Expectations are made for special diets, baby products, and medicines,” stated the European Commission. However, it’s always a good idea to check a specific airport’s website to confirm this before embarking on your journey.

Daily Hive has reached out to the European Commission for more details and will update this article with its response.

In the meantime, if you are getting ready to fly to an EU airport, make sure to review the updated rules here.