Groom fails to receive full refund on $25K engagement ring, sues jeweller

How do you go about getting a refund on a diamond engagement ring that’s worth $25,000?

How do you even go about buying a ring for that much in this economy?

In any event, that was Shahab Asgari’s dilemma, and after not receiving a full refund on a ring he purchased, he decided to sue Anzi Gems for the remaining amount.

Asgari claimed that the respondent, Anzi Gems, would only refund part of the purchase price and claimed $1,999.52 as the difference.

Anzi Gems, in its defence, claimed that it promised to refund the price of the diamond alone, not the entire engagement ring, adding that it had already refunded Asgari the diamond’s value.

Asgari bought the ring for $24,999.52 in October 2022, but it wasn’t to his fiancé’s taste. He decided to return the ring and accepted $23,000 for its return. He then asked the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal to order a return of the difference.

Anzi Gems said that the $23,000 that was refunded covered the cost of the diamond, so it wasn’t obligated to pay more.

The tribunal member overseeing the case had issues with how Anzi Gems determined the diamond’s price.

“I would expect the respondent to keep accurate records of the diamonds used to make their rings, including the diamonds’ prices. This is especially the case given the respondent’s refund policy. The respondent did not do that here. Instead, the respondent says the price of the applicant’s diamond was $18,621, based on comparable diamonds’ prices.”

Through some complex diamond math, the tribunal determined that the diamond’s price plus tax was $23,353.12, and since Asgari only received $23,000, the tribunal decided he was still owed $353.12.

After tribunal fees, Asgari walked away with $432.41.

Would you pay $25,000 for an engagement ring?