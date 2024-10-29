Doctors are sick and tired of writing sick notes

The only people who hate sick notes more than under-the-weather employees? The family docs who have to sign them.

Driving the news: The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) released a paper calling for an end to workplace sick note requirements for short-term absences. It argues that sick note visits clog up the healthcare system and distract doctors from primary patient care.

For example, Ottawa-area docs have experienced an extra burden since the federal worker return-to-office mandate, which has led to a flood of sick note requests.

Sick note policies for short-term leave are still fairly prevalent. A CMA-commissioned survey found that 44% of employed Canadians work for companies with such policies.

Why it matters: Family docs are already overworked, and sick notes add to the scourge of admin taking up their time. The CMA estimates a sick note ban could eliminate up to 12.5 million “unnecessary” visits annually and collectively free up over a million hours for docs.

Zoom out: The call to kill off sick notes has been heard. Last year, Nova Scotia passed legislation banning sick notes for most absences of fewer than five days, with Québec and Ontario making strides towards similar laws. However, PEI voted against a sick note ban this year.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.