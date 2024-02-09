The University of British Columbia is acknowledging how difficult it is for students to afford rent in Vancouver after one of its attendees revealed he flies to class from Calgary instead of paying for an apartment near campus.

Student Tim Chen, a self-described “super commuter,” made headlines this week for saying his twice-weekly roundtrip flights from Alberta are cheaper than renting in Vancouver.

On Thursday, UBC’s Associate Vice-President of Student Housing and Community Services Andrew Parr said he feels for students facing the housing crunch — adding that it is the driving force for the school constructing below-market housing.

“We recognize that finding affordable rental accommodation in Vancouver and Kelowna is a challenge for some of our students, as it is for others renting in the communities,” Parr said. “In Vancouver, it is especially difficult.”

The Vancouver campus has 13,505 beds for students living in residence, which is often slightly cheaper than renting a room off-campus. The university is also looking to add more, including a potential new housing community for graduate students.

But even those aren’t immune from costly rent increases. This semester, some UBC students in student housing received emails that their rent would increase between 5% and 6% — higher than the provincially allowed 3.5% for regular rentals. The notification had many students voicing their frustration.

