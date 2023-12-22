"This is costing me": Businesses experiencing debit issues across Canada

Many are experiencing issues using debit to make purchases in stores across Canada, but don’t worry, it’s not you.

Moneris posted about the situation on social media, explaining the issue.

We are currently experiencing service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues. Our team is actively investigating this matter with the utmost urgency to swiftly restore normal service levels. We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause. — Moneris (@Moneris) December 22, 2023

Many, including some angry businesses, have posted on social media in response.

“Moneris will pay every penny this is costing me or I’m switching companies,” said one user on X.

are you going to give compensation to the stores that have lost sales over this? — Johnny Jatt (@JohnnyJatt) December 22, 2023

Businesses that rely on Square for payment processing seem to be doing okay, according to other social media reports.

Consumers have also posted about the issue, suggesting many businesses are being forced to revert to cash only.

Ho ho how annoying. Don’t bother battling the crowds at @UrbanFareYT – got to the till only to discover there’s an internet problem and they’re accepting cash only. — Lynda Steele 🎙️ (@steeletalk) December 22, 2023

Restaurant I’m at for lunch says they can’t accept debit/credit as all their (and everyone else’s machines across Canada) are down. Are all these machines really down across the country? — Wayne Fougere (@WayneFougere) December 22, 2023

We’ll update this story once Moneris has the situation figured out.

Have you had issues paying with debit today? Let us know in the comments.