"This is costing me": Businesses experiencing debit issues across Canada

Dec 22 2023, 9:17 pm
Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Many are experiencing issues using debit to make purchases in stores across Canada, but don’t worry, it’s not you.

Moneris posted about the situation on social media, explaining the issue.

Many, including some angry businesses, have posted on social media in response.

“Moneris will pay every penny this is costing me or I’m switching companies,” said one user on X.

Businesses that rely on Square for payment processing seem to be doing okay, according to other social media reports.

Consumers have also posted about the issue, suggesting many businesses are being forced to revert to cash only.

We’ll update this story once Moneris has the situation figured out.

Have you had issues paying with debit today? Let us know in the comments.

