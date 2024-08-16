CTV morning show host gets “burned” on late-night TV for horrendous Jeff Goldblum impression

A popular late-night TV show poked a little fun at a CTV morning show host this week.

American actor and musician Jeff Goldblum was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live for the third time, and during his monologue, he shined a major light on CTV Morning Live.

He introduced the clip saying “the media has been mildly abuzz” since Goldblum took over as host for Jimmy Kimmel “including our great friends north of the border in Canada,” he told the American audience.

In the clip from CTV Morning Live, they highlighted Goldblum’s adventure out of the late-night studio and onto the Hollywood tour bus to conduct his own guided tour.

The CTV hosts, Marke Driesschen, Mona Mahmoud, and Kraig Krause, all chatted about the lucky tourist who got to ride on Goldblum’s tour bus. At one point, Driesschen jokingly attempted to try his hand at a Goldblum impression which Mahmoud and Krause praised him as “really good.”

However, Goldblum didn’t exactly agree.

“I’ve seen many lackluster impressions of me, and that’s one of them.”

Watch the full monologue here:

CTV Morning has since watched the clip, and Driesschen admitted, “Yeah, I got burned.”

“To be honest with you, when I did it yesterday, as soon as it came out, [I thought] that’s not very good. Of course, it would be the one that he happened to watch,” he said. “You never know who’s going to watch.”

Driesschen added that there are “no hard feelings,” and he still loves the iconic actor.

“I’m a little bit fan of yours, and I’ll try and work on [the impression].”

The hosts thanked Goldblum for watching, showcasing a clip of the morning show and even extended an invitation to join them in their Vancouver studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONA MAHMOUD (@monzmahmoud)

What did you think of Driesschen’s impression? Any tips? Let us know in the comments below.