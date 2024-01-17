The 2024 Coachella lineup is out, and two Canadian Punjabi superstars — AP Dhillon and rapper Nav — will be taking the stage alongside huge names like No Doubt and Doja Cat.

The legendary music festival, which takes place every year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, released its much-anticipated 2024 festival lineup on Tuesday evening.

The festival takes place over two weekends: April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.

This year’s headliners include songstress Lana Del Rey, and rappers Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat.

In true Coachella fashion, there’s always one epic act that gets fans talking, and this year, legendary rock band No Doubt will reunite on the Coachella stage.

Canada is also being represented big-time this year, by international Punjabi superstar AP Dhillon.

Dhillon immigrated to Canada as a student from the Punjab, India, where he pursued his studies on Vancouver Island in BC.

His dreams of being a musician became a reality, and he’s now known as one of the largest Punjabi acts in the world.

Last year was a standout for Dhillon as he embarked on his first North American stadium tour. He was also featured in a docu-series that focused on his journey to Canada and his whirlwind success as a musician on Amazon Prime.

Rapper Nav hails from Toronto, Ontario. He’s gone on to produce for some of the biggest names in hip-hop like Drake and Travis Scott, and has had a successful rap career of his own.

AP Dhillon and Nav are set to take the stage on Sunday, April 14 and 21, and will be a huge moment for Punjabi Canadian representation on one of music’s biggest stages.

It looks like Coachella continues to add to its roster of international South Asian talent.

Last year, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani singer and composer Ali Sethi made headlines for their epic Coachella debut.

If you’re looking to get your hands on Coachella tickets, you can register now for passes here. Presale begins on January 19 at 11 am PT.