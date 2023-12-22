Canadian moments that will immediately make you feel old in 2024

The year 2023 has nearly passed, and we’re entering 2024 with hopes that it’ll be less tumultuous for everyone.

It is also a sobering reminder that the things we know and love are all further in the past. Can you believe 2016 was seven years ago? We sure are growing up and old!

Let’s walk down memory lane and look at some Canadian things that’ll make you feel ancient in 2024.

Buckle up, here we go:

It’s been a decade since Justin Bieber’s mugshot went viral

In 2014, he was arrested by Miami Police for allegedly driving under the influence with an expired licence.

Nanalan’ stopped airing 18 years ago

A lyrical snippet from the beloved Canadian kids’ show is all over TikTok these days. Nanalan’ ran from 2000 to 2006.

Justin Trudeau became PM for the first time nine years ago

Okay, technically, this happened in November of 2015, but it’s still wild to think it was so long ago.

It’s been two decades since Ryan Reynolds was Hannibal King

Sigh… The old Blade: Trinity days had everyone thirsty.

It’s been 22 years since we were introduced to “Sk8rboi”

Let Go, the Avril Lavigne album that had “Sk8er Boi” on it, also introduced us to another hit — “Complicated.” The artist recreated the iconic Let Go album cover in 2022.

Shania Twain dropped the hit album “Up!” 22 years ago, too

“Forever and for Always” remains elite.

Can you believe “That Don’t Impress Me Much” is already 27 years old?

The last episode of “Ed, Edd n Eddy” came out 15 years ago

Love them or hate them, you can’t forget them. Only Cartoon Network kids understand that this show was a piece of Canadian art.

IKEA monkey made headlines worldwide 12 years ago

In 2012, a fashionable monkey was seen outside a Toronto IKEA, decked in a puffy shearling coat.

We caught up with the monkey on the 10th anniversary of the incident, too!

Queen Elizabeth II made her final visit to Canada 14 years ago

The Queen made 22 royal visits to Canada in her lifetime.

We discovered this dysfunctional family nine years ago

No one knew what a massive international phenomenon Schitt’s Creek was about to become.

Happy New Year, everyone!

Here’s to creating more Canadian moments we can remember fondly in 2024. 🥂