Buying groceries or other items? This Canadian code ensures you're never overcharged

Have you ever picked up groceries or clothing at a Canadian store because of their low price, only to be overcharged at checkout?

Next time this happens, don’t be afraid to tell the cashier — there’s a code of conduct that protects Canadian shoppers from these scanner mishaps.

The Scanner Price Accuracy Code, implemented by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) in 2002, is a voluntary regulation that ensures consumers’ prices are accurately scanned.

The RCC’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code page states that “Canadian retailers are committed to accurate scanner pricing. Incorrect prices can result in poor customer relations and legal sanctions.”

It applies to all scanned merchandise with a Universal Product Code (the barcodes you see on a product’s packaging), a bar code, and a Price Look-Up code (usually used to identify bulk produce sold in grocery stores) in all participating stores.

Participants range from electronic stores like Best Buy, big box stores like Costco, and even supermarkets owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.

How to apply the code to get free groceries

If you notice that the wrong price rings up for an item at checkout and you’re overcharged, the RCC advises you to notify the cashier.

From there, the cashier should follow the store’s procedures in resolving the issue, which involves these rules:

If the item is applicable to the code and the displayed price is less than $10, you should receive that item for free.

If more than one of the same products is being purchased, you should get the first one for free, and the rest should be sold according to the correct display price.

If the displayed price is over $10, you should get $10 off the correct price at checkout.

If you buy more than one of the same products, you get $10 off the first item, and the rest should be sold according to the correct display price.

The code also applies to sale items, but only if they have a Universal Product Code on them. According to the RCC, if an item has a price tag, it’s considered a price-ticketed item and isn’t applicable to the code.

You can find the complete list of participating retailers here.

This article was originally published on January 31, 2024.