Medical Mystery: Canadian family searching for answers to keep baby alive

A Canadian family struggling to find a diagnosis for what’s causing their baby’s numerous medical issues has turned to social media for help.

Jeffrey Norgren and Michelle Hooey, the parents of Goldie Norgren, told Daily Hive that they posted the urgent plea on Instagram because their daughter’s health has taken a turn for the worse.

“Since November of 2023 to now, Goldie has been admitted to the ICU four times,” Norgren said. “Three of those times took place after a 911 call and then an ambulance transport. She has also had several stays at Canuck Place for symptom management.

“Essentially, Goldie’s health has been deteriorating rapidly. We are hoping by sharing that video that someone might see it and know exactly what her diagnosis is. Or point us to resources and specialists to help us get a diagnosis to potentially prolong her life and make her more comfortable.”

Goldie was born at 33 weeks, weighing 3.83 lbs. According to Norgren, the 10-month-old is “a little warrior” even as she suffers from seizures, central apnea, and brain stem dysfunction.

“Her primary diagnosis is that she is a pre-term infant who suffers from hypertonia and neurological impairment that results in apnea and desaturations. She is also tube-fed (J fed) and cannot suck or swallow. She ends up at the hospital with the smallest virus or cold due to being unable to clear her secretions and being unable to protect her airway.

“Goldie’s medical conditions started the day she was born. She’s had many tests done with her vast medical team, including multiple MRIs, EEGs, ultrasounds, genetic testing, a million blood tests, and more.”

People are asked to share the Instagram video on their own IG stories, with any medical professional who may have some insight, or anyone who may be able to help.

A GoFundMe has been launched by a family friend to help the Langley, BC, couple with the costs of caring for their daughter. As of the time of reporting, over $43,000 has been raised out of a $60,000 goal.

“Michelle and Jeffrey are incredible humans,” read the fundraiser description. “They are both the epitome of the saying ‘heart of gold.’ When you meet them you are immediately drawn to their warmth and kindness. Not surprisingly, they are also amazing parents.

“Your donation will help pay for desperately needed nursing support which will significantly improve Goldie’s life and will help alleviate some of the immense financial and emotional exhaustion this family is under.”

Norgren shared that he is overwhelmed by the support from those who have donated so far. He and Hooey are currently unable to work at the media agency they operate that oversees several businesses, including a marketing agency and a rental business. They are also barely getting any sleep.

“You would not believe the gratitude we have for our community,” he added. “Without this GoFundMe, we wouldn’t have been able to stay in our house or have nursing support during the day so we can get a break.

“The biggest thing is that we live with uncertainty. Every day we wonder if today is Goldie’s last day. It is by far the most intense thing either of us has ever gone through.”

Norgren and Hooey, who also have a 4.5-year-old daughter named Frankie and two Labradoodles named Soda and Artie, are hopeful that their latest plea will lead to help for Goldie.

“Goldie is the sweetest little girl,” Norgren shared. “She loves to snuggle and always nestles her head into your chest. She loves the water and having her feet tickled. And because she is visually and hearing impaired, she is a real sensory gal. She loves music and when people sing to her.

“She is incredibly resilient. She is literally the strongest human we know. Feeling like we are connected to a community cheering for Goldie and our family, on days we don’t have hope, gives us hope.”