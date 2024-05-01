This province was named one of the best places to visit in the world this May

If you’ve been itching to travel, Condé Nast Traveler has released its list of best places to visit this May, and one province in Canada has made the cut.

So pack your bags, because we are talking about a province on the East Coast.

The publication named Nova Scotia a top spot to travel to this month thanks to its “comfortable springtime temperatures” being perfect for outdoor adventuring, with tons of activities like hiking, kayaking, and biking.

On top of the chance to take some chartered boat tours to admire the dazzling coastline and sea creatures, the publication urges people to spend at least a couple of days and nights in Halifax.

The capital city is especially known for its food scene, and if the views and outdoors aren’t enough to entice you, check out the top bucket list places to eat and drink while in town. You won’t regret it!

Other spots to make the list include Machu Picchu in Peru, Sicily in Italy, Louisville in Kentucky, and Puebla in Mexico.

Nova Scotia is also no stranger to international recognition, with a special location nestled against the Atlantic Ocean in the province being named earlier this year as one of the best places to propose in the world.

So, there you have it.

Nova Scotia surely is a gem of a province, and we can totally see why it would be named one of the best places to visit this May. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below.