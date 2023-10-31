Canada's bail system is seriously backed up and it could get a lot worse

New numbers suggest Canada’s bail system is more backed up than the highway during rush hour.

Driving the news: As many as 80% of inmates in Canada’s jail system are held without conviction, per The Globe and Mail, based on survey responses from seven provinces.

Jails in Canada detain inmates awaiting trial and those imprisoned for minor crimes with a sentence of fewer than two years (any longer, and it’s off to a penitentiary).

Why it matters: In 2014, the percentage of inmates in prisons who were yet to be proven guilty was 55%. In the 1990s, it was as low as 23%. The rapid increase over the past few decades is indicative of a bail system plagued with delays and overstuffed bail courts.

People are supposed to have a bail hearing within 24 hours of arrest or as soon as a judge is available, but many judges aren’t free on such short notice these days.

And while Canada doesn’t have cash bail, bail often requires people to have a surety — a supervisor that puts down money — a barrier for impoverished individuals.

Yes, but: Things could get even more congested if Bill C-48 passes. This law would make it tougher for some repeat offenders and those charged with domestic abuse to get bail via a process called “reverse onus,” where the accused must convince the court to release them.

Reverse onus is already necessary for serious offences like murder, and advocates believe expanding it will help public safety. Critics say it will only clog jails up more.

What’s next: Bill C-48 passed parliament last month and is now being studied by the Senate.

