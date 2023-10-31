NewsPoliticsCanada

Canada's bail system is seriously backed up and it could get a lot worse

Quinn Henderson
Quinn Henderson
|
Oct 31 2023, 2:43 pm
Canada's bail system is seriously backed up and it could get a lot worse
txking/Shutterstock

New numbers suggest Canada’s bail system is more backed up than the highway during rush hour.

Driving the news: As many as 80% of inmates in Canada’s jail system are held without conviction, per The Globe and Mail, based on survey responses from seven provinces.

  • Jails in Canada detain inmates awaiting trial and those imprisoned for minor crimes with a sentence of fewer than two years (any longer, and it’s off to a penitentiary).

Why it matters: In 2014, the percentage of inmates in prisons who were yet to be proven guilty was 55%. In the 1990s, it was as low as 23%. The rapid increase over the past few decades is indicative of a bail system plagued with delays and overstuffed bail courts.

  • People are supposed to have a bail hearing within 24 hours of arrest or as soon as a judge is available, but many judges aren’t free on such short notice these days.
  • And while Canada doesn’t have cash bail, bail often requires people to have a surety —  a supervisor that puts down money — a barrier for impoverished individuals.

Yes, but: Things could get even more congested if Bill C-48 passes. This law would make it tougher for some repeat offenders and those charged with domestic abuse to get bail via a process called “reverse onus,” where the accused must convince the court to release them.

  • Reverse onus is already necessary for serious offences like murder, and advocates believe expanding it will help public safety. Critics say it will only clog jails up more.

What’s next: Bill C-48 passed parliament last month and is now being studied by the Senate.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.

Quinn HendersonQuinn Henderson
+ News
+ Politics
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop