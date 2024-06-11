Canada launches 23andMe investigation following data breach

As the world’s pre-eminent DNA test kit company struggles to stay afloat, a new probe into a recent data breach could further complicate its comeback.

What happened: Privacy watchdogs in Canada and the UK have teamed up to launch a joint investigation into a 2023 data breach that compromised the genetic and ancestry data of 6.9 million 23andMe users, an issue the company tried to pin on weak user passwords.

The company only realized it had been hacked after the stolen data was advertised on a 23andMe Reddit page, five months after hackers first gained access to the data.

Investigators will look into whether 23andMe appropriately safeguarded its data and reported the hack, and what the potential damage to victims might be.

Why it matters: Sensitive data could be “misused for surveillance or discrimination,” according to Canada’s privacy commissioner. When hackers initially posted the data for sale, they claimed that it contained a million data points exclusively about users with Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

Bottom line: From location data and credit cards to genetic information and purchase history, companies hold a lot of data on their customers. As cyberattacks become increasingly common, companies have to step up their safeguards.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.