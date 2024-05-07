17 of the best beauty gifts your mom deserves this Mother's Day

Some might call it cliché, but if your mom’s a beauty aficionado, then consider this gift guide essential reading. Below, you’ll find all the best Mother’s Day beauty gifts for every mama (and every budget), so Mom can feel spoiled today, tomorrow, and every day after.

She’ll be glowing like an absolute 🌟STAR🌟 with just a few drops of this stuff. In addition to its glimmering finish (thanks to ultra-fine gold mica dust), it’s also anti-inflammatory, deeply hydrating, and even helps heal hyperpigmentation and UV damage. Ingredient highlights include vitamins A, C, E, and K, meaning Mom’s skin will get the VIP treatment.

Get it from Holt Renfrew for $60

No matter what skincare concerns she wants to address — dryness, congestion, you name it — she’ll be able to tackle it with one of these sheet masks. Reviewers say they’re like getting a pricey facial (sans the hefty price tag), and you won’t have to guess which formula she’ll like because this variety set includes seven different ones.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.93

With notes of pink pepper, cashmere wood, and rose, this heady floral scent would make a unique addition to Mom’s fragrance wardrobe. It’s just the right amount of gourmand — without straying too far into the vanilla/brown sugar territory — and reviewers report it doesn’t cause headaches (and lasts for a while, too).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $25+

Used together, each of these bestselling treatments will help give your mom the best skin of her life. She’ll get a hydrating eye cream, a powerful repairing face cream, a squalane and lactic acid night serum, and (of course) the brand’s famous Vitamin C Rose Oil. Best of all, each one is small enough to tuck into her dopp kit when she hits the road — like when she comes to visit, par example!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35

Reviewers are obsessed with this set, saying it completely transformed their skin from dry and dehydrated to hydrated as hell. The body wash is non-stripping, which means your mom’s bod won’t feel parched or tight when she steps outta the shower. After that, she’ll be able to apply the ceramide body serum for a strengthening boost and the peptide body lotion that’ll tackle dryness wherever she finds it (including on the soles of her feet because, yes, it’s that moisturizing).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35

These individually packaged sachets of bath salts are the *perfect* accompaniment to Mom’s next soak. They each contain sea salt, plus a slew of other ingredients to help address all kinds of concerns (including two formulas she’ll only be able to find in this set).

Get it from Well.ca for $64.99

Nab this set so your ma can have the bodacious locks of her dreams without all the damage of traditional styling tools. According to reviewers, it’s surprisingly easy to use (and actually is pretty comfy to sleep in, too). It comes with a foam roller and two satin scrunchies.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.14+

She may not always have time to pop out to the salon, but now she’ll be able to make sure her tips are in top condition — no matter how busy she is. They’re almost laughably easy to apply and can last up to three weeks. She can file them and cut them however she wants or simply swap them out when she’s craving a change (they’re reusable, too!).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $20.50

Mom takes care of everyone else, and now it’s time for her to care for herself. This lotion boasts a trio of skin-loving oils that will make her skin feel soft and smooth (and make every morning shower feel like a mini indulgence). And because your ma’s a busy bee, she’ll probably love knowing it absorbs in a hot sec, so she won’t have to wait around for it to sink in.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.65

With regular use, your mom will start to see major results — think smoother skin texture, less visible scarring, reduced dark spots, and improved radiance. The microneedling wand is great for stimulating collagen production and even has a built-in red light for extra TLC. The included cleanser and oil-free moisturizer will help fuel skin healing and keep things in tip-top condition (and Mom won’t have to stress about squeezing a facial into her schedule).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $268

Mom probably did some experimenting with her own mane (why else did she veto your bid for a hot pink mohawk in high school?!), so she’ll definitely appreciate this ultra-nourishing and healing treatment. It’ll help repair damaged locks thanks to avocado oil, banana, and coconut milk, leaving her tresses softer, smoother, and way, way shinier — and the formula is free of synthetic ingredients that might weigh down her look.

Get it from Shoppers Drug Mart for $19.49

This scrub has the *weirdest* texture (it’s thick and Jell-o-esque), but boy, oh boy, does it scrub like a champ. The trick is applying it to dry skin, moving in circular motions from the extremities to the centre of the body. Mom will see results instantly — seriously, my skin was softer immediately — while over time, it’ll work to smooth away imperfections and uneven texture. It’s the perfect addition to your ma’s warm-weather beauty repertoire!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $70

Unlike your classic jade roller, this thing holds temperature for a *lot* longer, meaning your mom can take advantage of its cooling, de-puffing, and soothing powers for more than just a few seconds. The wide head will let her tackle large swathes of skin in a snap, making it great for hot days or tackling bruising and swelling on other parts of her body. Reviewers add that it’s also surprisingly effective against sinus pressure and headaches.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.97

‘Tis the season for dry air, so if you want to save your mom’s skin from redness, dryness, chapped lips, and irritation, this chic little appliance is a no-brainer. In fact, a higher concentration of moisture in the air can even help improve breathing and reduce the amount of allergens in the air (great if she sneezes and coughs their way through spring/summer/every other season). Other cool features include a no-mist function, three power modes, and anti-mould tech that keep the mechanism from getting gross every two seconds.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $203

Who among us hasn’t felt personally victimized by puffy eyes? If Mom’s tired of dealing with that nonsense, these reusable patches will deliver some major de-puffing action, thanks to their squishy gel filling. Obviously, make sure she keeps ’em in the fridge or freezer for max chill!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.99 ( $12.99 )

Nothing will make Mom feel more bougie than a quick wash ‘n’ moisturize with these cult-fave goodies. Both the hand wash and lotion have notes of citrus rind, rosemary leaf, and cedar atlas, and will treat her grabbers with the tender lovin’ care they deserve.

Get it from SSENSE for $105

Slipping on these coconut oil-infused mitts will take your mom’s tired hands on a restoring journey. They use the same fancy tech as space blankets to trap her body heat, allowing the super-moisturizing serum to work its softening, hydrating magic. The serum’s formula is full of antioxidants, too, and the treatment only takes 10 minutes, so Mom won’t have to set aside half a day to indulge in some self-care (though she totally could if she wanted).

Get it from Holt Renfrew for $14