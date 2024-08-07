This summer, if you support Team Canada, you might just get to fly like them.

Air Canada is bringing Team Canada and its fans closer together with the launch of its Punch Your Ticket contest, coinciding with all the excitement around the Paris 2024 Games.

Encouraging fans to cheer on Team Canada, the team’s Official Airline is giving away five (5) round-trip tickets to anywhere Air Canada flies.

Support Team Canada and win

How does it work? Easy!

Fans will need to watch out for Air Canada’s live Instagram contest posts Tuesday, August 6 and Friday, August 9.

All you have to do is comment a message of support to Team Canada with the hashtag #FlyTheFlag. That’s all it takes to get the chance to win one (1) of five (5) pairs of round-trip tickets to any destination Air Canada flies.

Where will you fly?

Where will you go if you win? Will you channel your inner Team Canada athlete and take in the sights and sounds of Paris? Or maybe you’ll escape the Canadian winter with a hot holiday in Mexico or the Caribbean. Whichever Air Canada destination you choose to punch your ticket for is up to you, and the sky is truly the limit.

Visit Air Canada online for the full list of contest rules and regulations, and then head over to the Air Canada Instagram to enter the Punch Your Ticket contest. In the meantime, keep cheering on Canada as we go for gold!

Air Canada is honoured to have been the Official Airline of the Canadian Olympic Team since 1988 and the Canadian Paralympic Team since 2007.