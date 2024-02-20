Investigation underway after Air Canada plane headed for US receives threat mid-flight

US authorities are investigating an incident that occurred on an Air Canada flight from Halifax to Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesperson told Daily Hive over email that at approximately noon on Monday, February 19, Newark Airport Police received a report of a threat made towards Air Canada flight 8657.

They did not specify what the nature of the threat was but assured that the plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A without incident.

“All passengers have deplaned safely with no reported injuries,” stated the spokesperson.

“PAPD and its canine unit fully cleared the aircraft and normal operations have resumed. The incident is under investigation,” they added.

According to flight trackers, the plane took off from Halifax and was delayed around an hour and 30 minutes.

A mid-air security threat puts a Halifax (YHZ) to New York (EWR) Air Canada flight AC8657,operated by a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft (C-GJZH) on Monday,under the radar of American officials. Aircraft was isolated on landing,protocols followed, safety was ensured. pic.twitter.com/3x5Z9ThInz — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 20, 2024

Air Canada has not responded to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

This isn’t the only terrifying incident that has occurred on planes recently.

Last Friday, WestJet had to divert a plane to Winnipeg because a passenger tried to open the cabin door mid-flight.

WestJet flight WS710 took off from Vancouver International Airport and made its way to Toronto; however, less than halfway toward its destination, one passenger tried opening the door.