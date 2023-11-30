Canada's new 988 suicide crisis helpline just launched — here's how it works

Canadians can now call or text a new three-digit emergency line for suicide prevention and emotional distress.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) officially launched the 988 suicide crisis helpline on Thursday, making it available to everyone across the country.

The 988 hotline, led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), builds on Talk Suicide Canada’s model. Existing distress and crisis services across the country will form the 988 responder network, according to PHAC.

The trained responders will help those in need “explore ways to keep themselves safe when things are overwhelming,” explained PHAC.

“As a psychiatrist, I’ve witnessed the transformative power of connection. Even just one conversation can help someone reconnect with their strengths and forge new ways of coping,” said Dr. Allison Crawford, chief medical officer at the helpline and psychiatrist at CAMH, in a statement.

“If you are feeling hopeless, our message to you is: you are not alone. 988: Suicide Crisis Helpline can offer you a non-judgmental space to talk. Whatever you are going through, please know you can always reach out to us.”

The Canadian government has provided $156 million over three years to help CAMH implement and operate the 988 helpline.

Here’s what you should know about how to use it.

How the 988 suicide crisis helpline works

The three-digit emergency line is available by phone and text, provided in English and French, and is accessible 24/7/365.

PHAC says it offers “trauma-informed and culturally appropriate suicide prevention crisis support.”

When someone reaches out to 988, they will be connected to the responder who is closest to them, based on their area code.

If a local responder isn’t available, the call or text will be routed to another 988 partner or the national hub to ensure that all calls and texts are answered.

“Crisis responders will answer 988 calls and texts, drawing on their extensive training,” explained PHAC.

“Training includes how to assess suicide risk, how to be an active listener and how to work with the person they are supporting on coping techniques and creating a safety plan.”

Depending on where they live, callers will also be able to select an option to receive specialized support for youth or Indigenous communities.

Kids Help Phone will deliver specialized support for youth, and Hope for Wellness will provide specialized support for Indigenous callers.

What a call to the suicide crisis helpline looks like

PHAC has provided an example of what a call might look like.

Whether calling or texting, you will get confirmation that you have reached 988. You will be asked to select if you would like support in English or French. Depending on where you live or when you call, additional options may be available to you: You will be asked to select if you would like specialized support for First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

You will be asked if you are under 18 to receive specialized youth support. You will also receive a privacy statement: If you call, you will be informed that the call may be monitored and recorded for quality and training purposes, and provided information on how you can access 988’s terms and conditions online.

If you text, you will be informed that a transcript of the text conversation may be saved, and you will be provided a link to access 988’s terms and conditions online. You will receive a message that you are being routed to a responder. A trained responder will answer your call or text.

You can find more information on the helpline’s website here.