YYC Pizza Week: All the 30+ participating restaurants to try
Calling all ‘za lovers: the eighth annual YYC Pizza Week is almost here, and a number of local food vendors are gearing up to participate in the cheesiest 10 days of the year to support Meals on Wheels.
Kicking off September 17 and running until September 26, YYC Pizza Week pits local ‘za makers against each other to compete in categories that have previously included things like Thin Crust, Thick Crust, and Out-of-the-Box.
For every featured pizza purchase, a portion of proceeds goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels, which helps to ensure Calgarians are well-fed. In the past six years, more than 40 participating restaurants, along with Calgary’s pizza-loving community, have raised nearly $50,000.
- See also:
Here are all the participating restaurants for 2021:
Thin Crust
Una Pizza & Wine
Avatara Pizza
Avatara Pizza
1600 World Bier Haus
722 World Bier Haus
Jamesons Pubs
Rooftop & Ceil’s 17 Ave
Double Zero
Pizza Culture
Jon’s Pizza
Posto Pizzeria & Bar
Lina’s Italian Market
Actually Pretty Good
Pizza Face
Flower & Wolf
Buffo
Annabelle’s Kitchen
Thick Crust
The Mash
Civic Tavern
Crispy Crust Pizzeria
Italiano Please
The Bank & Baron Pub
Tops Pizza & Steakhouse
Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza
Madison’s 1212
Matador
Home & Away
Out-Of-The-Box
Ollia Macarons & Tea
Pig & Duke
Tubby Dog
Black Sheep
Remember to Rate-a-Pizza every time you have a slice from a participating restaurant so that you get a say in who wins each category.
Happy pizza eating, YYC!
YYC Pizza Week 2021
When: September 17 to 26, 2021
Where: Participating restaurants across Calgary