Calling all ‘za lovers: the eighth annual YYC Pizza Week is almost here, and a number of local food vendors are gearing up to participate in the cheesiest 10 days of the year to support Meals on Wheels.

Kicking off September 17 and running until September 26, YYC Pizza Week pits local ‘za makers against each other to compete in categories that have previously included things like Thin Crust, Thick Crust, and Out-of-the-Box.

For every featured pizza purchase, a portion of proceeds goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels, which helps to ensure Calgarians are well-fed. In the past six years, more than 40 participating restaurants, along with Calgary’s pizza-loving community, have raised nearly $50,000.

Here are all the participating restaurants for 2021:

Thin Crust

Una Pizza & Wine

Avatara Pizza

1600 World Bier Haus

722 World Bier Haus

Jamesons Pubs

Rooftop & Ceil’s 17 Ave

Double Zero

Pizza Culture

Jon’s Pizza

Posto Pizzeria & Bar

Lina’s Italian Market

Actually Pretty Good

Pizza Face

Flower & Wolf

Buffo

Annabelle’s Kitchen

Thick Crust

The Mash

Civic Tavern

Crispy Crust Pizzeria

Italiano Please

The Bank & Baron Pub

Tops Pizza & Steakhouse

Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza

Madison’s 1212

Matador

Home & Away

Out-Of-The-Box

Ollia Macarons & Tea

Pig & Duke

Tubby Dog

Black Sheep

Remember to Rate-a-Pizza every time you have a slice from a participating restaurant so that you get a say in who wins each category.

Happy pizza eating, YYC!

YYC Pizza Week 2021

When: September 17 to 26, 2021

Where: Participating restaurants across Calgary

Instagram | Facebook