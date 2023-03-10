Things could be worse: Gas prices were 40 cents higher in Alberta this time last year

Gas prices may always seem too high, but this time last year people in Alberta were paying a whopping 40 cents more per litre than they are right now.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.29 per litre, Calgary is at $1.325 per litre and Lethbridge is at $1.328 per litre on March 10, 2023.

Back on March 10, 2022, daily pump prices in the province found drivers paying $1.677 per litre for regular gas in Edmonton, those in Calgary were paying $1.733 per litre and Lethbridge was at $1.739 per litre.

Prices skyrocketed in early 2022 thanks to an uptick in demand as the COVID-19 pandemic waned, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

When it comes to a break at the pump, Alberta’s fuel tax relief program will be in effect until June 30, removing the full 13 cents per litre on gasoline.

After June 30, fuel tax rates will be determined quarterly based on average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices.