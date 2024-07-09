Wrestling icon Chris Jericho is in Calgary, and, from the looks of things, is very much enjoying himself.

Despite being born in Manhasset, New York, Jericho began his wrestling career in Canada and even lived in Calgary for some time. The 53-year-old chose to return, and, while doing so, gave fans plenty of updates on old areas he used to frequent.

“Hi guys, I’m in Calgary and had a free day,” Jericho says in the first video he uploaded to his Instagram account. “I thought rather than just sitting around in the hotel room, I’m going to go rent a car, and I’m going to go drive around to some of the places that I used to hang out at, used to go to when I was first starting my career. Even to where I first lived.”

Jericho’s first stop was at Splitsville, formerly known as the Silver Dollar Action Centre, where he first started training for wrestling. He also visited his first apartment in Calgary and the Southland Yard, which used to be a bar called Malarkey’s, where Jericho once worked as a bouncer.

Though Jericho wasn’t a well-known figure at the time, he would go on to star in the WWE, winning 22 championships during his run. He is now signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is the current FTW Champion.

Given that it’s been nearly 30 years since he last lived in Calgary, the city has clearly changed drastically since he was here. Still, he seemed to enjoy the trip down memory lane, as did his many followers, particularly those who live in and around the city.