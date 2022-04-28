MappedBucket ListCuratedTravel

The world's largest dragonfly is near one of Alberta's most popular lakes

Laine Mitchell
Apr 28 2022, 5:25 pm
It’s a popular beach destination just outside of Edmonton, so it makes sense that the world’s largest dragonfly calls the area home.

Dragonflies love hanging out near the water, right?

The massive dragonfly welcomes you as you enter the hamlet of Wabamun, which is popular for its beach along Wabamun Lake in the summer months.

The huge insect landed in the hamlet in 2009 and has become a staple ever since. It’s the perfect photo to nab while you are visiting, and if you are trying to see all of Alberta’s outrageous roadside attractions, this is definitely one you have to see.

 

The dragonfly is 30 feet long and its wings are about the same length. Thank goodness this thing can’t take flight — that would be terrifying!

It’s somewhat become an unofficial mascot of Wabamun, lending itself to the Dragonfly Festival held every June.

 

Wabamun Dragonfly

Where: 56 56 Avenue, Wabamun, AB

