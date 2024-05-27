Calgary is getting a new women's pro soccer team: report

A new professional women’s soccer team will soon hit the pitch in Calgary.

In April, multiple clubs submitted applications to join Project 8‘s Canadian women’s professional soccer league, allowing it to launch in 2025. Now, it appears that Calgary is ready to make the news official.

According to a new report from TSN’s Salim Valji, the city will reveal details about the new club on Thursday. A press conference featuring Mayor Jyoti Gondek is expected to take place at McMahon Stadium, the home of the Calgary Stampeders.

Some really exciting news…Calgary will have an announcement on Thursday about a new professional women’s soccer team. Mayor Gondek and others will be in attendance at McMahon later this week. Team will play in the new women’s soccer league here set to kick off in Spring 2025. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 27, 2024

With a capacity of 35.400 for CFL games, McMahon Stadium has hosted a variety of different sporting events, including the 2011 Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens.

The stadium was also the location of the 1988 Winter Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies.

Co-founded by former Canada women’s national soccer team player Diana Matheson, the league confirmed that six clubs had submitted applications to gain professional status last month.

With more teams expected to be announced in the coming weeks, as of now, the following four cities officially plan to start competing in Project 8 in the league’s inaugural season: