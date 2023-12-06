"That was pretty special": Wolf appreciative of loud ovation from Flames fans

Dustin Wolf may not have drawn the start for the Calgary Flames last night, but Calgary Flames fans at the Saddledome were sure excited when he got the call in the second period.

Flames fans had every reason to be booing last night, as their team gave up two early goals in the second period to find themselves trailing the Minnesota Wild by a 3-0 score. The third goal signalled the end of the night for Dan Vladar, who was pulled more so of an indication of his team’s play rather than his own.

Pulling Vladar meant putting in Wolf, who was recalled earlier in the day due to an injury suffered by Jacob Markstrom. The 22-year-old is the most exciting prospect in the organization, and that was evidenced by how excited fans were to see him get in between the pipes despite the fact the Flames were losing the game.

Though Wolf’s appearance didn’t help the Flames pick up a victory, he did keep the game a close one with several key saves, none better than a breakaway stop on Brandon Duhaime late in the second period. Shortly after the horn sounded in what ended as a 5-2 loss, he was quick to show appreciation to Flames fans for the warm reception he received.

“To hear the fans roar like that was pretty special,” Wolf admitted.

“I can say special as many times as I want, but I don’t think you could put words into it. Hopefully, I can give them some more wins moving forward.”

Wolf has made one NHL start this season, which came back on November 11 in what was a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Though nothing has been said yet by head coach Ryan Huska, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him get his second start of the season tomorrow night in a home matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes.