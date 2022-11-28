Here are 8 fantastically festive activities to do in Kamloops this winter

Thinking of taking a winter trip to BC? With its snowy landscapes, exciting winter sports scene, and abundance of holiday festivities, Kamloops is a pretty fantastic place to be.

From Christmas markets to frosty forest walks, there’s so much to see and do at this time of year — so wrap up, get outdoors, and enjoy the snow. Here’s how to make the most of your winter getaway in Kamloops and experience the ‘Loops like a local.

Located just 20 minutes from Kamloops, the family-run Harper Mountain is both a hidden gem and an affordable local favourite. The mountain is a tiny, laid-back ski area featuring a terrain park and a tube park that is great for both beginner and experienced winter sports enthusiasts. Go skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, or tubing for an action-packed day, or take it easy and wander through the peaceful, snowy woodlands.

When you’re done, head to the cozy lodge to unwind by a large, wood fireplace while you sip on a warm cup of hot chocolate and take in the panoramic mountain views. Harper Mountain’s season opens in mid-December and runs all the way through to March.

Looking for a super unique (and very winter-appropriate) dining experience? ROMEOs Kitchen + Spirits restaurant is bringing back its famous igloo dining for another year. Each igloo is equipped with seating for up to eight guests and features heaters, lights, and festive décor — creating the perfect holiday ambiance. With fantastic food and tons of holiday cheer, a dinner here is sure to create memories that last forever. Igloos cost $25 to rent, and reservations can be made via TOCK.

On December 10 and 11, a holiday market takes over Monte Creek Winery in the Thompson Valley, packed full of local vendors. Get a kickstart on your holiday shopping and pick up some unique, handcrafted gifts for your loved ones. Mulled wine can be purchased to sip as you browse, and visitors will also have the chance to taste a range of Monte Creek’s award-winning bottles.

Head over to BC Wildlife Park for Wildlights, an annual holiday tradition, and experience breathtaking light installations. With a 250-foot-long lit-up tunnel and a breathtaking 20-foot-tall outdoor illuminated tree, you’ll find twinkling lights at every turn. Tour the park on the wildlife express or visit the Canadian Tire Holiday Gazebo before gathering around fire pits to enjoy some hot chocolate and delicious festive treats.

On select nights, guests can meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves, laugh with Uncle Chris the Clown, and even enjoy special appearances from Disney princesses Anna and Elsa. The magical event will take place from Friday, December 9 to Monday, January 2 (excluding Christmas Day), with a special sensory-friendly night on December 9 in partnership with the Canucks Autism Network.

Each year, locals and tourists alike flock to the Woodward family’s famous Christmas Tree Farm to pick out a freshly-cut tree. This annual event truly brings the holiday spirit to the town, and even if you’re not shopping for a tree, it’s a great place to enjoy some mulled wine or hot apple cider by the bonfire and bask in the pine-filled air. There will also be a food truck on-site that serves up hot dogs and hot chocolate, wine tastings from Privato Vineyard and Winery, and cider tastings from Woodwards Cider.

A night spent skiing under the stars? Sounds like pure magic, if you ask us. Located just 25 km south of Kamloops, the family-friendly Stake Lake is a winter playground for avid snow lovers and has become extremely popular with skiers and snowshoers alike. After dark, you’ll find 6.5 km of illuminated trails, so you can glide under the peaceful night sky, while surrounded by glistening snow-covered trees.

What’s better than an evening spent listening to good music? An evening spent listening to Christmas-themed music, of course. From December 17 to 18, the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra will host its annual celebration of the holiday season with a lively program that’s sure to delight the whole family. This year’s lineup features the KSO Chorus, harp soloist Naomi Cloutier, and a selection of festive hits.

With a wide variety of unique, eclectic, and locally owned stores, there’s no better place to do your holiday shopping than in downtown Kamloops. If you’re lucky enough to be in town on December 10, be sure to visit the Winter Block Party, one of the biggest holiday markets in town. The entirety of Victoria Street shuts down from 12 pm to 7 pm to make way for numerous vendors, stalls, and stages, and you’ll get to enjoy amazing food, drinks, family fun, giveaways, and more.

For more information on winters in Kamloops — or to start planning your trip today — click here.