Powerful wind storm brings gusts of nearly 150km/h to Alberta

A storm that blew through parts of Alberta this weekend brought some extreme wind gusts, according to a new weather summary.

The winds were spawned from an intense low-pressure system that struck southern Alberta on Sunday, November 28.

The same system also dumped heavy wet snow to parts of Banff National Park, according to Environment Canada.

Steady snow falling here at Lake Louise, AB. Very quiet and peaceful ❄️❄️ @ECCCWeatherAB #abstorm pic.twitter.com/S5M1P0NumN — Isabel (@isabel_ONwx) November 28, 2021

Here is a summary of peak wind gusts in kilometres per hour:

Waterton Park Gate: 146

Pincher Creek: 120

Carway: 104

Del Bonita: 104

Blood Tribe: 102

Brocket: 102

Ardenville: 98

Beaver Mines: 96

Fort Macleod: 96

The system also spawned numerous wind warnings for parts of southern Alberta, with Environment Canada warning that the wind storm could cause damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles & windows. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause additional injury or damage.

Environment Canada adds that the weather summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.