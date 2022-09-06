"Consider visiting another day": Wildfire near Jasper causing power issues for area

Jasper National Park says that due to the Chetamon wildfire burning outside the Jasper townsite, those who have flexibility with their travel plans should reconsider them

The park added that numerous campgrounds in the area are being shuttered due to the blaze, which was estimated at 6,150 hectares Monday evening.

“Due to ongoing power issues associated with the Chetamon Mountain wildfire and the need to focus on restoring all essential services to the community of Jasper, Jasper National Park is temporarily closing Whistlers and Wapiti campgrounds in addition to Wabasso.

Parks Canada says the temporary closure is inclusive from September 6 through September 11, 2022.



When it comes to travelling to beautiful Jasper National Park, Parks Canada says both the park and townsite are experiencing significant challenges caused by the Chetamon Mountain wildfire.

“A potential long-term power outage has left many non-essential community and tourism services, including gas stations, food service and grocery stores without the ability to operate,” Parks Canada stated.

“While visitors are not being turned back from visiting the park at this time, those who have the ability to be flexible with their travel plans should reconsider them.”