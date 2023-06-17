EventsSummerSponsored

Here are 5 things you have to see at the zoo in Calgary this summer

Sabrina Gamrot
Sabrina Gamrot
|
Jun 17 2023, 3:00 pm
Here are 5 things you have to see at the zoo in Calgary this summer
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Good Job Arcade

Fri, May 26, 7:00pm

Good Job Arcade
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Sun, June 18, 3:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Game Con Canada (GCC) Powered by TELUS

Fri, June 23, 12:00pm

Game Con Canada (GCC) Powered by TELUS
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Giant animals are taking over the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo this summer  — and it’s a cause for celebration!

That’s right, 10 absolutely enormous plant sculptures are landing at the zoo this summer, and there’s a whole whack of ways to celebrate them.

Called “WildScapes,” the zoo’s gardens will be home to amazing handmade creatures crafted with living flowers, succulents, and other plant materials. Imagine a 24-foot-long snake and a 21-foot-tall giraffe! Yep, these gigantic living sculptures will be around the height of a two-storey building.

Since these plant-based (get it?) animals are only here for a limited amount of time, the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has lined up a season of accompanying events to celebrate the warm weather and create one-of-a-kind memories.

Whether you’re looking for some fancy evening soirees or more family-friendly activities, here are five events you can’t miss at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo this summer.

Mad Hatter Garden Party (18+)

The zoo’s Dorothy Harvie Gardens will magically transform into a whimsical garden soiree a la Alice in Wonderland. Get ready for an adult’s-only evening complete with fairytale-inspired food and bespoke cocktails. Don’t forget your Alice-inspired outfits (not required, but encouraged!).

When: Friday, June 16
Time: 6 pm to 10 pm
Where: Dorothy Harvie Gardens, Asia Lawn & BBQ Tent
Price: Early bird tickets, $99 + GST. Regular ticket price, $109 + GST.

Sustainable Seafood Boil

Come hungry and get your boil on! Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is bringing the eastern shore to the Asia Lawn & BBQ Tent with this fan-favourite sustainable dinner buffet.

Chow down on fresh catches while also learning about the importance of sustainable seafood choices. You’ll even get to listen and dance to a live set from East Coast band Morrissey’s Private Stock. This one is fun for the whole family, featuring ocean-themed activities, plus, ticket prices include Zoo admission.

When: Sunday, July 23
Where: The Asia Lawn & BBQ Tent
Time: Entry times must be picked at check-out; 5 pm, 5:30 pm, 6 pm, 6:30 pm, or 7 pm
Price: Adults, $99 + GST. Children (3-15), $69 + GST

High Tea at the Zoo

Snack on meticulously-crafted treats like dainty scones and delicious finger sandwiches while sipping on a variety of high-quality teas. As you get your tea on, you’ll be able to take in the sights of the ENMAX Conservatory and its many manicured gardens and flowers — outdoor dining is also available!

When: July 4, 16, & 30; and August 13, 20, & 29
Where: ENMAX Conservatory (pick your table at checkout)
Time: Choose arrival times from 2:30 pm, 3 pm or 3:30 pm
Price: Adults, $80 + GST. Children, $45 + GST. Seniors, 74+GST

Gorilla Breakfast

Forget gorillas in the mist, how about gorillas with a side of eggs? The zoo welcomes everyone to a delicious pancake breakfast with a scoop of gorilla knowledge.

Led by Animal Care, Health & Welfare Technicians, you’ll learn all about the western lowland gorillas over a cup of coffee (or orange juice). With a full belly, you’ll end the meal with a trip to the Rainforest Building to see where the gorillas live and play.

When: June 24, July 1, 8, 15, & 29; and August, 5, 12, & 19
Time: 7:30 am to 9:30 am
Where: Grazers Restaurant (across from the flamingoes)
Price: General (16+), $65 + GST. Children, $49 + GST

Garden Noir (18+)

One of the most anticipated events of the season, Garden Noir is an evening filled with mystery and excitement. The gardens will be draped in darkness with a whimsical glow over the grounds, the perfect backdrop for unique food creations and hearty drinks (whiskey included).

Come with your dark-coloured party attire and enjoy the fun of a live auction and performance and hours spent on the dance floor.

When: Friday, September 15
Where: ENMAX Conservatory
Time: 6 pm to midnight. The ENMAX Conservatory opens at 7 pm
Price: Early bird, $159 + GST. Regular tickets, $179 + GST.

So get ready for a wild summer by visiting the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo’s website to learn more about Wildscapes, and purchase tickets.

Daily Hive

Branded Content

This content was created by Hive Labs in partnership with a sponsor.
Sabrina GamrotSabrina Gamrot
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Sponsored
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.