Here are 5 things you have to see at the zoo in Calgary this summer

Giant animals are taking over the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo this summer — and it’s a cause for celebration!

That’s right, 10 absolutely enormous plant sculptures are landing at the zoo this summer, and there’s a whole whack of ways to celebrate them.

Called “WildScapes,” the zoo’s gardens will be home to amazing handmade creatures crafted with living flowers, succulents, and other plant materials. Imagine a 24-foot-long snake and a 21-foot-tall giraffe! Yep, these gigantic living sculptures will be around the height of a two-storey building.

Since these plant-based (get it?) animals are only here for a limited amount of time, the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has lined up a season of accompanying events to celebrate the warm weather and create one-of-a-kind memories.

Whether you’re looking for some fancy evening soirees or more family-friendly activities, here are five events you can’t miss at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo this summer.

The zoo’s Dorothy Harvie Gardens will magically transform into a whimsical garden soiree a la Alice in Wonderland. Get ready for an adult’s-only evening complete with fairytale-inspired food and bespoke cocktails. Don’t forget your Alice-inspired outfits (not required, but encouraged!).

When: Friday, June 16

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Dorothy Harvie Gardens, Asia Lawn & BBQ Tent

Price: Early bird tickets, $99 + GST. Regular ticket price, $109 + GST.

Come hungry and get your boil on! Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is bringing the eastern shore to the Asia Lawn & BBQ Tent with this fan-favourite sustainable dinner buffet.

Chow down on fresh catches while also learning about the importance of sustainable seafood choices. You’ll even get to listen and dance to a live set from East Coast band Morrissey’s Private Stock. This one is fun for the whole family, featuring ocean-themed activities, plus, ticket prices include Zoo admission.

When: Sunday, July 23

Where: The Asia Lawn & BBQ Tent

Time: Entry times must be picked at check-out; 5 pm, 5:30 pm, 6 pm, 6:30 pm, or 7 pm

Price: Adults, $99 + GST. Children (3-15), $69 + GST

Snack on meticulously-crafted treats like dainty scones and delicious finger sandwiches while sipping on a variety of high-quality teas. As you get your tea on, you’ll be able to take in the sights of the ENMAX Conservatory and its many manicured gardens and flowers — outdoor dining is also available!

When: July 4, 16, & 30; and August 13, 20, & 29

Where: ENMAX Conservatory (pick your table at checkout)

Time: Choose arrival times from 2:30 pm, 3 pm or 3:30 pm

Price: Adults, $80 + GST. Children, $45 + GST. Seniors, 74+GST

Forget gorillas in the mist, how about gorillas with a side of eggs? The zoo welcomes everyone to a delicious pancake breakfast with a scoop of gorilla knowledge.

Led by Animal Care, Health & Welfare Technicians, you’ll learn all about the western lowland gorillas over a cup of coffee (or orange juice). With a full belly, you’ll end the meal with a trip to the Rainforest Building to see where the gorillas live and play.

When: June 24, July 1, 8, 15, & 29; and August, 5, 12, & 19

Time: 7:30 am to 9:30 am

Where: Grazers Restaurant (across from the flamingoes)

Price: General (16+), $65 + GST. Children, $49 + GST

One of the most anticipated events of the season, Garden Noir is an evening filled with mystery and excitement. The gardens will be draped in darkness with a whimsical glow over the grounds, the perfect backdrop for unique food creations and hearty drinks (whiskey included).

Come with your dark-coloured party attire and enjoy the fun of a live auction and performance and hours spent on the dance floor.

When: Friday, September 15

Where: ENMAX Conservatory

Time: 6 pm to midnight. The ENMAX Conservatory opens at 7 pm

Price: Early bird, $159 + GST. Regular tickets, $179 + GST.

So get ready for a wild summer by visiting the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo’s website to learn more about Wildscapes, and purchase tickets.