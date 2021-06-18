Beginning June 18, anyone 12 and older in Alberta who received their first mRNA vaccine in May or earlier can book an appointment for their second dose.

Previously, anyone who received their first shot in April or earlier was eligible to schedule their second. During a Friday afternoon press conference, government officials announced the expansion of the province’s vaccine rollout program.

Effectively immediately, all eligible Albertans over the age of 12 who had their first immunization with Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA vaccine) four weeks ago or more can make an appointment to receive their second dose.

This means that more than 983,000 Albertans can now receive second doses.

Anyone who received their first mRNA vaccine in June can also book their second immunization once four weeks have passed since their first shot.

The Alberta government noted in a press release that first doses are being prioritized. “Albertans who have not yet received their first dose of vaccine can still book an appointment, and we urge them to do so,” reads the release.

Individuals can schedule their first and second shots through the Alberta Health Services online booking tool by calling Health Link at 811 or at participating physicians’ offices and pharmacies.

It’s important to note that anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is advised to continue to wait a minimum of eight weeks before getting their second to ensure maximum effectiveness. These individuals can make appointments through Alberta Health Services by calling 811.

Additionally, Alberta Health Services is offering a new, secure web-based portal for Albertans to enter any out-of-province and out-of-country COVID-19 immunizations they’ve received to their health records.

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney announced that, as of June 17, Alberta reached the benchmark to move into Stage 3 of the Open for Summer Plan.

The province had said that it could enter Stage 3 two weeks after 70% of Albertans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With 70.2% of the province’s eligible population now vaccinated, Alberta can begin Stage 3 on July 1.

Stage 3 means the lifting of all public health restrictions, including the ban on indoor social gatherings.