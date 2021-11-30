14 places to get awesome holiday treats in Calgary

This is it — the only time of year when you can justify eating all the delicious sweets, baked goods, and desserts you want.

These epic treats only come around once a year, and life is too short to ignore the peppermint, hazelnut, mocha, and eggnog goodness that surrounds us.

So put on your stretchy pants and take a gander at these 17 places where you can find holiday treats in Calgary.

Pie Junkie has an assortment of adorable holiday pies, such as their Santa pie, a chocolate orange panna cotta. It’s definitely the kind of dessert that will have your guests coming back for seconds.

Address: Multiple locations

Phone: 403-241-3475

Decadent holiday donuts, Christmas bread, gingerbread loaves, holiday bars, pies, tarts, cream puffs, eclairs, and grazing boxes. You want it, Nourish has it.

Jelly Modern is back this year with their decked out donuts for the holidays. Their three-bite raspberry-filled Bismarck and Madagascar Vanilla donuts are on the menu until December 6, with more seasonal treats on the way soon.

Address: 100 1414 8th Street SW

Phone: 403-453-2053

It wouldn’t be the holidays if you didn’t have at least a few treats from Purdys holiday collection, such as these candy cane truffles. Whether you pick up the baskets, boxes, or individual treats, you’ll be happy you checked out the extensive holiday selection from one of Calgary’s favourite chocolatiers.

Address: Multiple locations

Eggnog Scones and Fruit Mince Tarts are two out-of-this-world holiday treats that Cobs is offering this season.

Address: Multiple locations

The goodies at Lemonberry Pastries are a great addition to any celebration. From Peppermint Crinkle Cookies to Spiced Toffee Whipped Shortbread, they have all types of flavours for all types of sweet tooths.

Address: 4517 1 Street, SE Calgary

Phone: 587-284-2175

Cake jars are all the rave this holiday season, and Amihan Bakery has them on lock. Choose from six flavours: Red Velvet, Vanilla Custard, Choco-Hazelnut, Carrot, or Filipino favourites Ube Macapuno and Pandan Macapuno.

Address: 208 – 3132 26 Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-6050

Yann Haute’s has outdone itself once again. To celebrate the holidays, they’ve made three truly unique cakes with 3D moulds inspired by the province of Alberta. You and your family can try Three Sisters, Jack Pine, or Glacier to sweeten things up. Swipe through the images above to see each one.

Address: 329 23rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-244-8091

REGRUB has a new red velvet holiday milkshake available and it’s impressive. Topped with a slice of the delectable cake and a few Hershey’s kisses, this is one seasonal treat to try under the mistletoe.

Address: 625 11th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-475-2845

Made By Marcus has awesome seasonal ice cream flavours that are worth trying, including Eggnog Rum & Caramel, Ultimate Turkey Dinner, Douglas Fir & Pine Nut Brittle, and Mulled Wine Sorbet.

Address: Suite 121, 1013 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-1692

Rosa’s Bakery

This European-style bakery has tons of special Christmas cakes, biscuits, and cookies. Their log cake and hot chocolate bombs are must-tries this year.

Phone: 403-828-0119

Sidewalk Citizen has a wonderful selection of treats at any given time of the year, but during the holidays the bakery takes things to a whole new level. Treats like sweet German Stollen made with candied orange and marzipan, and decadent chocolate and salted caramel pecan tarts are available, as well as cookie boxes that are perfect for the occasion.

Address: 338 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-9065

Address: Simons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-2245

Sweet Relief has a large selection of cakes, macarons, chocolates, and cookies. Try the Ferrero Rocher Holiday Cake, Eggnog Cheesecake or holiday cookie gift set. It will probably be hard to leave Sweet Relief without buying their peppermint bark as well.

Address: 120 – 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-894-0822

Pretty Sweet Bakeshop has some pretty sweet holiday treats. They have remarkable stuffed cookies that come in either Toffifee or Ferrero Rocher flavours, as well as sugar cookies with printed images from festive films like Elf, Home Alone, and Christmas Vacation.

Address: 536 42 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-1225

The holiday creations at Crave Cupcakes are almost too cute to eat. They have tons of festive items on their menu, including gingersnap cookies, peanut butter marshmallow bars, butter tarts, and more. The hardest part will be trying to figure out what to order, but thankfully, they have plenty of holiday bundles.

Phone: 403-270-2728

With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh