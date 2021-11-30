14 places to get awesome holiday treats in Calgary
This is it — the only time of year when you can justify eating all the delicious sweets, baked goods, and desserts you want.
These epic treats only come around once a year, and life is too short to ignore the peppermint, hazelnut, mocha, and eggnog goodness that surrounds us.
So put on your stretchy pants and take a gander at these 17 places where you can find holiday treats in Calgary.
Pie Junkie
View this post on Instagram
Pie Junkie has an assortment of adorable holiday pies, such as their Santa pie, a chocolate orange panna cotta. It’s definitely the kind of dessert that will have your guests coming back for seconds.
Address: Multiple locations
Phone: 403-241-3475
Nourish Kitchen and Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Decadent holiday donuts, Christmas bread, gingerbread loaves, holiday bars, pies, tarts, cream puffs, eclairs, and grazing boxes. You want it, Nourish has it.
Jelly Modern Doughnuts
View this post on Instagram
Jelly Modern is back this year with their decked out donuts for the holidays. Their three-bite raspberry-filled Bismarck and Madagascar Vanilla donuts are on the menu until December 6, with more seasonal treats on the way soon.
Address: 100 1414 8th Street SW
Phone: 403-453-2053
Purdys Chocolatier
View this post on Instagram
It wouldn’t be the holidays if you didn’t have at least a few treats from Purdys holiday collection, such as these candy cane truffles. Whether you pick up the baskets, boxes, or individual treats, you’ll be happy you checked out the extensive holiday selection from one of Calgary’s favourite chocolatiers.
Address: Multiple locations
Cobs Fresh Bread
View this post on Instagram
Eggnog Scones and Fruit Mince Tarts are two out-of-this-world holiday treats that Cobs is offering this season.
Address: Multiple locations
Lemonberry Pastries
View this post on Instagram
The goodies at Lemonberry Pastries are a great addition to any celebration. From Peppermint Crinkle Cookies to Spiced Toffee Whipped Shortbread, they have all types of flavours for all types of sweet tooths.
Address: 4517 1 Street, SE Calgary
Phone: 587-284-2175
Amihan Grill + Bakeshop
Cake jars are all the rave this holiday season, and Amihan Bakery has them on lock. Choose from six flavours: Red Velvet, Vanilla Custard, Choco-Hazelnut, Carrot, or Filipino favourites Ube Macapuno and Pandan Macapuno.
Address: 208 – 3132 26 Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-6050
Yann Haute Patisserie
View this post on Instagram
Yann Haute’s has outdone itself once again. To celebrate the holidays, they’ve made three truly unique cakes with 3D moulds inspired by the province of Alberta. You and your family can try Three Sisters, Jack Pine, or Glacier to sweeten things up. Swipe through the images above to see each one.
Address: 329 23rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-244-8091
REGRUB
View this post on Instagram
REGRUB has a new red velvet holiday milkshake available and it’s impressive. Topped with a slice of the delectable cake and a few Hershey’s kisses, this is one seasonal treat to try under the mistletoe.
Address: 625 11th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-475-2845
Made By Marcus
View this post on Instagram
Made By Marcus has awesome seasonal ice cream flavours that are worth trying, including Eggnog Rum & Caramel, Ultimate Turkey Dinner, Douglas Fir & Pine Nut Brittle, and Mulled Wine Sorbet.
Address: Suite 121, 1013 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-1692
Rosa’s Bakery
View this post on Instagram
This European-style bakery has tons of special Christmas cakes, biscuits, and cookies. Their log cake and hot chocolate bombs are must-tries this year.
Phone: 403-828-0119
Sidewalk Citizen
View this post on Instagram
Sidewalk Citizen has a wonderful selection of treats at any given time of the year, but during the holidays the bakery takes things to a whole new level. Treats like sweet German Stollen made with candied orange and marzipan, and decadent chocolate and salted caramel pecan tarts are available, as well as cookie boxes that are perfect for the occasion.
Address: 338 10th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-460-9065
Address: Simons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-2245
Sweet Relief
View this post on Instagram
Sweet Relief has a large selection of cakes, macarons, chocolates, and cookies. Try the Ferrero Rocher Holiday Cake, Eggnog Cheesecake or holiday cookie gift set. It will probably be hard to leave Sweet Relief without buying their peppermint bark as well.
Address: 120 – 13th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-894-0822
Pretty Sweet Bakeshop
View this post on Instagram
Pretty Sweet Bakeshop has some pretty sweet holiday treats. They have remarkable stuffed cookies that come in either Toffifee or Ferrero Rocher flavours, as well as sugar cookies with printed images from festive films like Elf, Home Alone, and Christmas Vacation.
Address: 536 42 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-1225
Crave Cupcakes
View this post on Instagram
The holiday creations at Crave Cupcakes are almost too cute to eat. They have tons of festive items on their menu, including gingersnap cookies, peanut butter marshmallow bars, butter tarts, and more. The hardest part will be trying to figure out what to order, but thankfully, they have plenty of holiday bundles.
Phone: 403-270-2728
With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh