Where to find rapid COVID-19 test kits in Alberta (MAP)

On the hunt for a free rapid COVID-19 test kit in Alberta? There’s a map that shows you where to find them.

Albertans can pick up test kits at more than 800 participating sites, including 700 select pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer, and at 140 Alberta Health Services (AHS) locations in other communities across the province.

There’s an interactive map on the Alberta government website to help you.

You can choose between pharmacies and AHS locations and select the one closest to you.

The location will state if they have an antigen test available, to save you time from heading out to the pharmacy or AHS spot directly.

In order to receive their free rapid test kit, a person has to have a valid Alberta healthcare card. Individuals can also obtain one or more additional kits for another person(s) who are unable to obtain one for themselves, provided they have the person’s healthcare number.

Every kit contains five tests, along with instructions on when and how to administer the tests.

There is a limit of one kit per person every 14 days, while supplies last.

On Monday, Alberta reported nearly 900 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases in total.

Heading into the holidays, the current public health measures allow up to 10 people to gather indoors and apply to all Albertans, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Those gatherings do not have to be from the same household, and anyone under the age of 18 does not count towards the 10-person maximum.