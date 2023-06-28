Outlaws and dramas: Here's what's filming in Alberta this July

Things are heating up in Alberta this July, but that won’t stop these movie and TV productions from setting up shop.

From returning series like Heartland to new films like In Cold Light, these hometown productions are hard at work filming in the city this month.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta this July. You just never know when you might catch a sneak peek of all the action — live and on location!

Heartland — Season 17

Heartland is filming for another season in Alberta! Starring Amber Marshall, the Canadian drama series is based on the book series by Lauren Brooke and is set on an Alberta family ranch. Actually, rumour has it that the series is mostly filmed at a private ranch located west of Millarville.

Heartland has been filming in the area since 2007, and Season 17 is expected to be on location until the end of August. The series is known for being one of the longest-running Canadian programs in history.

In Cold Light

In Cold Light is currently filming in Alberta. Production will continue until the end of July, with some filming also happening in Quebec. Starring Maika Monroe and Troy Kotsur in the lead roles, the new movie will be directed by French-Canadian director Maxime Giroux.

The storyline for the crime thriller will be set in Calgary during the stampede. It follows Ava (played by Monroe) who is a former drug dealer and newly released from prison. After witnessing her twin brother’s murder, Ava is on the run from the corrupt cop and those who did it.

Retreat To You

Retreat To You is a new movie filming in Calgary this July. Filming will take place from July 4th through to the 24th. The plotline will follow two old friends who have had a falling out. Years later a chance meeting at a ranch allows the two to reconnect again and potentially make amends.

While casting for the feature film is being kept under wraps, we do know that Candice Elzinga will be the casting director. Elzinga is known for her work on movies like Elysium, The Predator, and Skyscrapper.

This Too Shall Pass

This Too Shall Pass started filming in the Calgary area this past June, and production will continue into July. Casting for the new movie includes Maxwell Jenkins, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Katie Douglas, Ben Cockell, and Nikki Roumel, among others.

The plotline is described as a “coming-of-age drama” that is set back in 1987 in Syracuse, New York. It follows a 16-year-old boy named Simon who rebels against his strict Morman parents and travels to Canada with his friends for a weekend away.

Billy the Kid — Season 2

Billy the Kid is filming in Alberta right now for its second season. Production will occur in Calgary and the surrounding areas from May through September.

The Western series was created by Michael Hirst and is based around the infamous American outlaw known as “Billy the Kid.” It stars Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, Sean Owen Roberts, and Dakota Daulby, to name a few. It appears most of the cast will be returning for season two, so expect even more drama and action!