Come one, come all — Calgary’s Carnivàle fundraiser is returning to Heritage Park this fall, and it promises a dazzling evening full of whimsy and magic.

For one night only, on Friday, September 15, the park will come alive with thrilling music and performances, nostalgic midway rides, mystifying fortune tellers, classic carnival food, and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress to dazzle, sparkle, and illuminate — just make sure to wear comfortable shoes, as you’ll definitely want to stay out late.

Tickets for the exciting event are on sale now, and all proceeds from the event support Heritage Park’s operations.

Whether you’re on a romantic date or enjoying a night out with friends, Carnivàle is sure to be an experience to remember. Let’s take a closer look at what’s waiting for you behind the curtain of this spectacular soirée.

Mesmerizing performances

Throughout the night, Le Cirque de la Nuit, Western Canada’s leading circus, will captivate guests with their innovative, immersive, and multi-dimensional performances. From roving acts to aerial gigs, expect to be in awe from the moment you enter the Park’s famous gates.

There will also be live music and a dance party over at the Didsbury Bandstand, as well as a Grand Finale event to close the night. This finale consists of a jaw-dropping stage show by Le Cirque de la Nuit that’s sure to leave you breathless.

Nostalgic carnival food

From the irresistible aroma of buttered popcorn to the sizzle of corndogs and the sweet taste of cotton candy, carnival-style food never fails to conjure up a sense of nostalgia. Carnivàle will be full of gourmet treats and imaginative drinks for you to indulge in.

With a general ticket, you’ll get a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage along with a delicious bag of popcorn. You’ll also get exclusive access to the secret world of the Carnivàle speakeasy.

Retro rides and games

When it comes to amusements, there will be so much to enjoy, including thrilling antique midway rides like a Ferris wheel and a carrousel, as well as retro carnival games.

You can even get a glimpse into your future with a visit to a fortune teller, ink yourself up for the evening with temporary tattoos, or strike a pose and snap some memories at the photo booth. Let the endless fun carry you away!

The Ringmaster’s Club

If you want to experience true Carnivàle luxury, opt for the Ringmaster’s Club tier. This ticket gets you all the delights that general admission offers, while also enjoying your own private night at the midway, early access to the event, gourmet cocktails and appetizers at a reception, and a lavish three-course dinner at the Enchanted Evening in Gasoline Alley Museum.

You will also be treated to a complimentary bar, a special performance from Le Cirque de Nuit, and the opportunity to bid on unique auction items in support of Heritage Park.

You’ll get access to the exclusive VIP tent in the heart of the action once dinner concludes, complete with a private bar, a delectable candy bar, and your own personal fortune teller. This is an incredible way to not only make your night all the more memorable but also to make a significant contribution to supporting Heritage Park.

Single tickets for The Ringmaster’s Club are available at $350. Or you can reserve a Table of Eight for $2,800 (plus GST).

For more information on Heritage Park Carnivàle, or to purchase tickets for this unforgettable event now, click here.

When: Friday, September 15

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm; earlier for the Ringmaster’s Club

Tickets: Starting at $99.95 per person — Available here