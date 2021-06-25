WestJet restarting 10 domestic routes from Alberta by next month

Albertans itching to travel this summer will have nearly a dozen new ways to explore their own backyard in the coming weeks.

WestJet announced on Friday that it would resume 10 routes from Calgary, Edmonton, and Medicine Hat to destinations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario by July 6.

Routes to and from Yukon, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia will resume as well.

WestJet also announced three new routes from Edmonton to Nanaimo, Penticton, and Kamloops by July 4.

Initially set to launch in June of 2020, the airline will finally begin non-stop service between Calgary and Charlottetown on July 29.

“The safe restart of travel is essential to Canada’s economic recovery,” said John Weatherill, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them.”

By July, the airline will offer non-stop service from Calgary to 42 cities and from Edmonton to 16 cities.

WestJet said its investments are “critical” to ensuring Alberta recovers from COVID-19.

“This week’s meeting with more than 70 Northern Alberta industry partners demonstrates the value of listening to our partners as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic,” said Angela Avery, WestJet’s Executive Vice-President.

“While progress has been made in Alberta, we continue to advocate for a safe travel framework from the Government of Canada.”