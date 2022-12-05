WestJet announces new flights to Japan and Europe from Calgary

WestJet is giving travellers in Calgary more to look forward to with new flights announced for Asia and Europe starting next year.

The airline announced Tokyo, Barcelona, and Edinburgh have been added to the routes for its 787 Dreamliner.

Tokyo marks WestJet’s first destination in Asia with a new service to Narita International Airport. The carrier says this is also the only direct flight from Alberta to Asia.

Starting April 30, 2023, WestJet flights will be heading from Calgary to Tokyo three times a week.

This allows Calgarians to check out the Meiji Jingu Shrine, the Tokyo Skytree, and the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden among a number of other amazing things Tokyo has to offer.

Along with the additions of Barcelona and Edinburgh, WestJet has said it is going to increase the frequency of its existing European routes.

WestJet will be taking people from Calgary to Barcelona and Edinburgh up to three times a week from May to October. It is adding this to its other European destinations of London Heathrow and Gatwick, Paris, Rome, and Dublin.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said, in a release, this is a big day for Calgary.

“Today’s announcement is bigger than new direct flights. It means new jobs. It means a boost to our tourism industry and better links between Calgarians and their families abroad. It means greater access to our incredible city. WestJet’s new routes will play a big role in attracting investment and visitors to Calgary.”

As for what is next for WestJet, the company said it is preparing to expand within Canada and North America in the next few months.