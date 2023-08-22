Three seriously injured after shooting at West Edmonton Mall

Edmonton police say three people have been seriously injured after a shooting at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening.

The three injured, all males, have been transported to hospital for treatment while officers remain on site as patrons and staff exit the mall.

EPS added that the area in Phase 3 of the mall, where the shooting occurred, will not be open as police investigate the incident.

Preliminary investigations give police reason to believe that this incident was a targeted event, and the parties are known to each other.

Police do not believe there to be any further risk to the area at this time.

A video posted to social media showed the mall in lockdown, with sirens going off and the intercom of the mall telling customers “Attention, West Edmonton Mall is in lockdown. Those that are not in a secure location should seek shelter immediately.”

Another video appeared to show someone being taken away on a stretcher, near the entrance to Wild West Shooting Centre in the mall, with another showing a large police presence outside.

