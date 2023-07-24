NewsWeather

Tennis ball-sized hail and tornado risk in play for Alberta today

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 24 2023, 4:16 pm
Konstantin Tronin/Shutterstock

Today is shaping up to be an active weather day in the province, with the chance of a tornado developing in west-central Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says thunderstorms are expected to develop along the northern and central foothills this afternoon.

“Sufficient moisture will again pool in the lee of the Rockies, as easterly surface flow persists.”

Large hail, strong winds and heavy rain are all in the cards for central Alberta, with a tornado not being ruled out in west-central regions this afternoon and early evening.

Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are also possible for west-central Alberta.

Moving into later tonight, showers are expected in northwest Alberta, bringing “significant rainfall accumulations” with amounts in the 40 to 50-millimetre region by Tuesday evening.

ECCC

Extreme heat is also expected to persist in southern parts of the province, with today shaping up to be the hottest day with highs of 35°C to a staggering 38°C in the southeast.

You can check out the full ECCC outlook here.

